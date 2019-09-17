Copperas Cove’s Kyra Gaston (4) hits against Crawford’s Ana Maddox (13) and Kylie Ray (7) in a nondistrict match Tuesday at Copperas Cove High School. Crawford, No. 1 in the 1A-2A rankings, won in four sets.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Copperas Cove's Emily Vanderpoel sets for teammate against Crawford in a nondistrict matchup Tuesday at Copperas Cove High School.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Copperas Cove's Leah Powell plays the ball against Crawford in a nondistrict matchup Tuesday at Copperas Cove High School.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Copperas Cove's Sam Ingram sets against Crawford on Tuesday in a nondistrict matchup at Copperas Cove High School.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Copperas Cove's Leah Powell (6) follows through as she hits a point against Crawford's Ana Maddox (13) and Kylie Ray (7) in Tuesday's nondistrict matchup at Copperas Cove High School.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Copperas Cove’s Leah Powell, left, returns a serve as Emma Wasiak backs her up during Tuesday’s nondistrict match against Crawford in Copperas Cove.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Copperas Cove's Emma Wasiak (24) plays a shot against Crawford in a nondistrict matchup Tuesday at Copperas Cove High School.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Copperas Cove's Leah Powell (6) receives a Crawford serve in a nondistrict matchup at Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Copperas Cove's Sam Ingram (13) hits past Crawford's Katie Warden (6) and Peyton Elmore (9) in a nondistrict matchup Tuesday at Copperas Cove High School.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Copperas Cove's Sam Ingram (13) hits against Crawford's Anne Williams (1) and Peyton Elmore (9) in a nondistrict matchup at Copperas Cove High School on Tuesday.
Since early August, Copperas Cove spent hours on the court. Between practicing and playing more than 30 matches, the Lady Bulldawgs have tirelessly worked toward winning the District 12-6A championship and preparing for a playoff run.
