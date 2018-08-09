Copperas Cove opened its season by sweeping its pool at the 2018 Austin ISD Jason Landers Invitational on Thursday.
The Lady Bulldawgs opened with a 25-5, 25-5 win against Austin Travis before beating Del Valle 25-6, 25-5. They finished the day with a 25-9, 25-18 victory against Austin Ann Richards.
Jada Close had five kills, three blocks and three aces against Ann Richards. Aidan Chace contributed six kills. Other team leaders were Kamryn Ash (14 assists) and Kristen Wasiak (12 digs).
Chace finished with 11 kills against Travis. Close served six aces. Ash tallied 18 assists, and Wasiak had 12 digs.
Leah Powell had eight kills against Del Valle. Aviyon Wilburn had nine digs and two aces. Christina Pettigrew recorded three blocks. Chace led the team with 12 assists.
Harker Heights (2-3) also collected its first wins of the season, rebounding from a 25-14, 25-14 loss to La Vernia to beat Giddings 23-25, 25-17, 25-20 and Austin Eastside Memorial 25-7, 25-3.
Fellow District 12-6A team Killeen lost all three of its pool play games. The Lady Kangaroos fell to Pflugerville Connally (25-16, 25-11), Austin LBJ (25-7, 25-19, 25-18) and Austin Bowie (25-8, 25-14).
Gatesville also took part in the three-day, 42-team tournament.
The Hornets beat Lexington 25-15, 25-23 before losing to Kerrville Tivy (25-7, 25-23). Then, they capped off the day by defeating Waco University 25-22, 25-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.