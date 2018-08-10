Aidan Chace, Leah Powell and Janice Fa’aola each had five kills and the Copperas Cove volleyball team swept Kerrville Tivy, 27-25, 25-13, to cap another perfect day at the Austin ISD Invitational on Friday.
The Lady Dawgs also defeated Fredericksburg and Kyle Lehman to improve to 6-0. They will face Austin Bowie at 10 a.m. today in the gold bracket at Austin Bowie High School.
Christina Pettigrew and Jada Close each had six blocks against Tivy. Kamryn Ash tallied 21 assists, and Kristen Wasiak had 17 digs.
The Lady Dawgs’ toughest test came in their opening match of the day against Fredericksburg.
Chace had 14 kills, and Powell served three aces as Cove prevailed 25-23, 21-25, 25-21.
Pettigrew provided seven blocks. Ash had 26 assists, and Wasiak recorded 15 digs.
Jada Close had five kills and three blocks as the Lady Dawgs rolled past Lehman 25-11, 25-12.
Aviyon Wilborn served three aces. Ash had 12 assists, and Wasiak finished with 12 digs.
AUSTIN ISD INVITATIONAL
- Arlington Lamar def. Gatesville 25-10, 25-18
- Austin Bowie def. Gatesville 25-11, 25-15
- Copperas Cove def. Fredericksburg 25-23, 21-25, 25-21
- Copperas Cove def. Kerrville Tivy 27-25, 25-13
- Copperas Cove def. Kyle Lehman 25-11, 25-12
- DeSoto def. Killeen 25-13, 25-16
- Harker Heights def. Conroe 25-15, 25-19
- Hutto def. Harker Heights 25-15, 25-8
- Killeen def. Austin Lanier 25-16, 25-16
- Killeen def. Bryan Rudder 25-13, 16-25, 25-11
- Robinson def. Gatesville 25-12, 21-25, 25-13
- Round Rock Cedar Ridge def. Harker Heights 25-14, 25-9
