Copperas Cove’s Jayda Carter belted a three-run homer in the fourth inning to cap the scoring in a 16-0 run-rule victory at Ellison on Wednesday.
The Lady Dawgs (5-5 District 8-6A) scored 13 of their runs in the third and fourth frames.
Brooke Schmidt earned the win in the circle.
Ellison fell to 0-10 in league play.
The Lady Dawgs host Shoemaker on Friday at 7 p.m.
Hornets' Thoms, Morse win at 17-4A meet
Katrina Thoms and Jordan Morse scored wins for the Gatesville girls track team and the Hornets were in second place after the opening day of the District 17-4A Meet on Wednesday at Gatesville's McKamie Stadium.
Thoms topped the field in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12 minutes and 35 seconds. Jordan Morse won the pole vault at 9 feet.
The Hornets also scored big in the shot put, led by Sage Carson's second-place heave of 35-8½. Stormy Crum was third (34-3), and Sydney Farrell fourth (31-0¼).
The Hornets head into today 27 points behind Lorena.
In the boys meet, Gatesville is tied for sixth with 20 points.
Kipp Gellasch (44-7) and Martin Romero (43-4½) finished second and third in the shot.
Tonight's running finals begin at 6. The top four finishers in each meet qualify for the District 17/18-4A Area Meet.
Cove’s Chapman and Samarripa advance to third-place match
The Copperas Cove tennis team had six entries advance to the quarterfinals of the District 8-6A tournament Wednesday, the team’s best showing in five years.
Noah Chapman and Noah Samarripa lost in the semifinals and will return to the Waco Regional Tennis Center this morning for the third-place match in boys doubles.
Other Cove quarterfinalists were Gavin Glick and Jalen Nix (boys doubles), Nick Motley and Paige Purdum (mixed doubles), Ethan Hernandez and Aalyah Jefferson (mixed doubles), Angie Gorman and Telsa Mackwelung (girls doubles) and Ari Diaz (boys singles).
WEDNESDAY'S BASEBALL
District 8-6A
- Waco Midway 11, Belton 2
WEDNESDAY'S SOFTBALL
District 8-6A
- Belton 24, Shoemaker 0
- Copperas Cove 16, Ellison 0
- Waco Midway 15, Killeen 2, 5 inn.
District 19-4A
- Salado 10, Lampasas 1
