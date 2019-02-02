Copperas Cove’s Elle Fox shot rounds of 73 and 71 to win the Marble Falls Lady Mustang Classic on Saturday at Hidden Falls Golf Club in Meadowlakes.
Cove tennis team wins boys and girls doubles at Ellison tourney
The Copperas Cove tennis team had a big day in doubles at the Ellison Varsity Invitational on Friday.
The girls swept the top four places, and Noah Chapman and Noah Samarripa won the boys bracket.
Lele Kinere and Telsa Mackwelung won the girls bracket, winning an all-Cove final against Martha Abraham and Zamira Manuel.
In the third-place match, Emily Harris and Melodie Reed defeated Berkley Kayhoe and Hannah Ridenhour.
