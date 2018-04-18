Longtime Copperas Cove fixture Jack Welch is apparently gone from the district.
Multiple parents reported Wednesday morning that Welch’s office was cleaned out and the locks changed.
The district is not addressing those reports.
“I cannot comment on personnel matters,” said Copperas Cove Independent School District spokeswoman Wendy Sledd.
Welch did not respond to calls from Killeen Daily Herald reporters.
Speculation continues to swirl about the athletic director and head football coach’s 24-year tenure.
One thing for certain is the Bulldawgs are altering their schedule.
“We will not hold spring football,” Sledd said.
Spring practice was scheduled to begin Wednesday.
Class 6A and Class 5A programs have the option to forgo the approximately two-week window for spring football. By doing so, the first day of conditioning for the upcoming season begins Aug. 6 instead of Aug. 13.
The move announced Monday comes on the heels of longtime offensive coordinator and Jack Welch’s brother Tracy Welch leaving the program to take over as head coach and athletic director at Class 4A, Division I, Lake Worth.
Tracy Welch joined Copperas Cove along with Jack Welch in 1994 and also served the role as assistant head coach. Bulldawgs offensive line coaches Tracy Ranes and Vance McAnally, who have each been with the team for 25 years, are reportedly also taking positions at Lake Worth.
It is possible Jack Welch is also headed to Lake Worth, with the school board scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, potentially naming a new superintendent after Jimmie Malone was given the interim title Feb. 6.
Among other educational accolades, Jack Welch, who received his principal’s certification from Louisiana Tech, holds a doctorate degree from Mary Hardin-Baylor, along with master’s degrees from West Texas State in education and a bachelor’s degree in science from alma mater Taylor (Ind.), where he was inducted into the university’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.
But Jack Welch showed little intention of moving April 2, following Tracy Welch’s departure for Lake Worth.
“On April 18,” he said, “when we start spring practice, we’re going to regroup and see where we’re at, but I’ll probably be spending more time on the offensive side of things … until we get the right person put in.”
On the football field, Jack Welch was one of Central Texas’ most successful coaches.
Jack Welch turned around the program upon taking the reigns after seven consecutive seasons with four or fewer victories. After four years of rebuilding, the Bulldawgs advanced to the third round of the playoffs, beginning a streak of five straight appearances.
Copperas Cove reached the postseason every year outside of 2003 until failing to qualify in 2016, snapping a streak lasting 12 seasons.
Along the way, Jack Welch also led the Bulldawgs to a pair of state championship games in 2006 and 2007 with Robert Griffin III, now the Baltimore Ravens quarterback, engineering the offense.
Griffin was one of several Copperas Cove players to reach the NFL after playing for Jack Welch. Others include Charles Tillman, Vontez Duff, T.J. Hollowell and Brelan Chancelor.
Prior to landing at Copperas Cove, Jack Welch coached collegiately at Kansas Wesleyan, West Texas State, Fort Scott Community College and Louisiana Tech.
Jack Welch and wife Carol, who retired from Copperas Cove ISD after 20 years, have two sons, Josh and Steven, who both played for Copperas Cove.
