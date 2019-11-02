Shoemaker's De'Andre Exford (4) is forced out by Copperas Cove's Jerome Gaillard (37) after a catch Friday at Bulldawg Stadium in Copperas Cove. Exford scored the winning touchdown in overtime and the Grey Wolves won 34-28.
Copperas Cove's Micah Cox scores a touchdown from the 1 after Cove recovered a Shoemaker fumble Friday at Bulldawg Stadium. Cox scored all four Cove touchdowns and finished with 214 yards from scrimmage.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Shoemaker's Omari Evans (7) runs for short yardage on a quarterback keeper Friday against Copperas Cove at Bulldawg Stadium in Copperas Cove.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Copperas Cove's Donovon Blow, left, breaks up a fourth-down pass for Shoemaker's Monaray Baldwin on Friday at Bulldawg Stadium in Copperas Cove.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Copperas Cove's Benjamin Shumaker (17) forces a fumble by Shoemaker's Devin Brown that Cove recovered Friday at Bulldawg Stadium in Copperas Cove.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Copperas Cove's Micah Cox (27) splits Shoemaker's Za'veon Cummings (22) and another defender for an 8-yard touchdown run Friday at Bulldawg Stadium in Copperas Cove.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Shoemaker's Vontez Martin scores on a 12-yard touchdown pass against Copperas Cove on Friday Bulldawg Stadium.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Shoemaker's Trey Dixon (28) returns a kickoff past Copperas Cove's Cameron Ryan (29) to the Cove 38-yard line Friday at Bulldawg Stadium in Copperas Cove .
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Shoemaker's Trenton Hudson (3) is caught by two Copperas Cove defenders after a catching a short pass Friday at Bulldawg Stadium in Copperas Cove.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Copperas Cove's Brandon Ortega (3) is tackled by Shoemaker's Pharoah Traynham on Friday at Bulldawg Stadium in Copperas Cove.
Andy Zavoina | Herald
Shoemaker's Ty Bell (2) passes under pressure from Copperas Cove's Kendal Parker on Friday at Bulldawg Stadium in Copperas Cove.
COPPERAS COVE — The Shoemaker Grey Wolves won a wild game in Copperas Cove 34-28 on Friday night to clinch a spot in the Class 6A playoffs.
The Grey Wolves fought through adversity in the second half to win the overtime thriller. After forcing a turnover on downs on Cove’s first possession in overtime, Shoemaker took over and scored in only three plays — a 15-yard pass from Ty Bell to De’Andre Exford.
