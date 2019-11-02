COPPERAS COVE — The Shoemaker Grey Wolves won a wild game in Copperas Cove 34-28 on Friday night to clinch a spot in the Class 6A playoffs.

The Grey Wolves fought through adversity in the second half to win the overtime thriller. After forcing a turnover on downs on Cove’s first possession in overtime, Shoemaker took over and scored in only three plays — a 15-yard pass from Ty Bell to De’Andre Exford.

