The Ellison Eagles trailed Harker Heights throughout most of the game Friday night before taking the lead in the sixth inning of a 7-4 victory.
Both teams struggled with errors, resulting in a combined six unearned runs.
Heights (2-3 12-6A) opened the game with an RBI single from Brandon Kluma after Ellison starting pitcher Preston Mills loaded the bases with consecutive walks.
Mills quickly answered with a leadoff double that later scored off an RBI double from Edward Eakin.
The score remained tied until the bottom of the third inning when Eagles freshman Joseph Marin drove in Brian Gardner.
The Knights regrouped and took the lead again with an RBI double from
Jackson Rinehart in the top of the third inning. The Knights added a second unearned run in the inning to stretch the lead to 4-2.
In the top of the fifth, an RBI double from Gardner brought Mills home to pull Ellison within a run. A base hit from Julien Jimenez brought in Gardner to tie the score at 4-4 after five innings.
The Eagles (4-1 12-6A) found themselves in a similar position earlier this week in a loss against Copperas Cove and were determined to end the game on top this time.
The Eagles loaded the bases and scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to cap the scoring.
Mills ended the night 3 for 4 with two singles and a double. He also pitched 3 1/3 innings and recorded five strikeouts while allowing just one hit.
Jonathan Olson started on the mound for the Knights and threw 4 1/3 innings and recorded two strikeouts, with two walks and three hits.
The Eagles face Killeen on Tuesday while the Knights head to Waco Midway.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Ellison 7, Harker Heights 4
- Killeen 9, Shoemaker 2
- Temple 7, Copperas Cove 4
- Waco Midway 5, Waco 1
AREA SCORES
- Caldwell 11, Lampasas 8
- Lampasas 12, Caldwell 3
