The Eagles will always wonder what could have been.
After stormy weather washed out Friday’s Game 2 at Ellison in the best-of-three bi-district playoff series with Rockwall-Heath, there was little choice but to return to the Hawks’ home field again to finish the series.
Ellison won the series opener 7-2 at Heath on Thursday, but the Eagles struggled Saturday, losing Game 2 19-0, and Game 3 13-2 and were eliminated from the postseason.
The Hawks jumped ahead early in both games of the doubleheader.
Eagles’ senior Julien Jimenez started on the mound in Saturday’s second game and held Rockwall-Heath to just one run in the top of the first inning before the Hawks added seven more in the top of the second.
With Ellison trailing 9-0 in the fourth, Jimenez hit a two-run triple into deep center field to bring home Preston Mills and Edward Eakin.
Heath added a run on a passed ball in the sixth inning and scored three more in the top of the seventh on the way to advancing to the area round.
The Eagles were designated the home team for both games.
In Saturday’s opening game, Heath knocked in three runs in the top of the first.
In the top of the third, the Hawks brought home four more runs to lead the Eagles 7-0 and chase starter Mills off the mound and into right field.
Alex Oquendo relieved Mills and recorded a strikeout before walking the next four batters.
That was followed by Ellison miscues and Heath built a 13-0 lead before the Hawks’ half of the third ended with Oquendo in left field and Carlos Felix on the mound for the Eagles..
Felix struck out Casey Curtain, and Ellison center fielder Tye Hill caught a fly ball from Karson Krowka to finally retire the Hawks.
Ellison, in the postseason for the first time in nine years, finished the season 19-17 overall.
SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES
Class 6A bi-district
- Copperas Cove 5, Rockwall 4
- Rockwall 16, Copperas Cove 1, Rockwall wins series 2-1
- Rockwall-Heath 19, Ellison 0
- Rockwall-Heath 13, Ellison 2, Rockwall-Heath wins series 2-1
- Tyler Lee 5, Belton 0, Tyler Lee advances
Class 4A bi-district
- Wimberley 3, Salado 0, Wimberley wins series 2-0
- Lampasas 2, Boerne 1, Lampasas advances
