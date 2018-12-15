Ellison had one goal Friday night — get back to what the Eagles are known for: tough defense.
The Lady Eagles did just that with a 49-33 home win against Shoemaker on Friday night.
It was a slow start for Ellison as Shoemaker (3-12, 0-4) sent Alina Simon to the line on a foul, but she missed both shots.
Madysn Chisolm drew a technical on the same play for slamming the ball down in frustration to the call and Amani Bradshaw made one of two shots to put Ellison (5-10, 2-2) on the board.
It was a back-and-forth battle, but the Lady Grey Wolves pulled ahead to lead 10-8 at the end of the first period.
“Our defense, it pumps us up and now they’re getting it,” said Ellison coach Sherry McKinnon. “They’re understanding it now, so it gets us moving at a faster pace, and we wanted to set the tone.
“And I think they just decided they wanted to come out and play now.”
The Lady Eagles started the second quarter with
an 8-2 run led by Simon, who led the Lady Eagles with 15 points.
Ellison held the Lady Grey Wolves to just four points in the period and the Lady Eagles led 23-14 at the break.
The halftime pause didn’t slow the Lady Eagles as they came out of the break with a 6-0 run to increase their lead.
Ellison held Shoemaker again to just four points in the period and led 40-18 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
The Lady Wolves posted 15 points in the last quarter to make the outcome look a little better.
Emi’jah Spencer led Shoemaker with 12 points while Novotny Smith added eight points and six rebounds.
“We needed to handle business,” McKinnon said of the team’s mindset coming into the matchup. “Right now our motto is we need to take care of one game at time. We can’t be looking ahead past any team.
“We just have to get back to the basic things that Ellison is known for, playing hard defense and being competitive no matter what that score is.”
Ellison heads to Temple on Tuesday while Shoemaker will host Waco.
ELLISON 49, SHOEMAKER 33
Shoemaker (33)
Galloway 2, Spencer 12, N.Smith 8, Hicks 4, Banner 7, Chisolm 0.
Ellison (49)
Simon 15, Faulks 6, Lorenzo 1, Bradshaw 4, Satchel 4, M.Norman 7, Mobley 2, Bass 2, Thompson 2, Johnson 2, Brown 4.
Shoemaker 10 4 4 15—33
Ellison 8 15 19 7—49
3-Point Goals—Shoemaker 1 (Banner), Ellison 0. Free throws—Shoemaker 8-11, Ellison 13-27. Fouled Out—Simon. Total Fouls—Shoemaker 18, Ellison 11. Technicals—Chisolm.
Records—Shoemaker 3-12, 0-4 12-6A; Ellison 7-10, 2-3.
District 12-6A Girls
- Copperas Cove 55, Waco Midway 50
- Ellison 49, Shoemaker 33
- Harker Heights 63, Waco 48
- Temple 45, Killeen 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.