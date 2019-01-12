One point made all the difference.
The Midway Pantherettes remained in sole possession of the 12-6A lead Friday after erasing an 14-point deficit in the final 3½ minutes to stun Ellison 45-44.
Midway’s J’lynn Gus made a 3-pointer and the Pantherettes called a timeout trailing 41-30 with 3:21 remaining.
Jakoriah Long and Shamaryah Duncan quickly followed with 3-pointers of their own to pull Midway within six.
A jumper from Long brought the Pantherettes within a point with less than a minute left
Ellison tried to run down the clock but Reaghan Ridge broke away for a layup off a Lady Eagle turnover.
Ridge’s basket put Midway on top 45-44 with just 3 seconds left, and Ellison (9-15, 5-5 12-6A) couldn’t answer.
The Lady Eagles quickly got on the board and led 4-1 to open the game, but a deep 3 from Duncan quickly tied the score.
Midway (17-11, 8-2 12-6A) took a 14-13 lead to close out the first quarter.
Ellison didn’t stay down long as a breakaway layup from Amani Bradshaw, followed by a pair of free throws from Marliah Johnson, put the Lady Eagles back in front.
Ellison led 28-21 at halftime.
Ellison held Midway to single digits in the third quarter and took a 38-27 lead into the last eight minutes.
Alina Simon had eight points, two steals and an assist for Ellison. Bradshaw added another eight points with two assists, two steals and two rebounds.
Deajia Brown had seven points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Long led the Pantherettes with 17 points, and Duncan followed with four 3s and a free throw for 13 points.
Midway has a bye Tuesday and will return to the area to face the Lady Bulldawgs in Copperas Cove next Friday.
The Lady Eagles look to get back into the win column as they host the Lady Knights on Tuesday before heading across town to face Shoemaker on Friday.
The Lady Eagles lost the first matchup against the Lady Knights 48-41 in Heights last month.
WACO MIDWAY 45, ELLISON 44
Waco Midway (45)
Jl.Gus 5, Bachert 5, Long 14, Ridge 6, Duncan 13, Davis 1, Rivers 0.
Ellison (44)
Simon 8, Lorenzo 4, Bradshaw 8, M. Norman 2, Mobley 5, Johnson 6, Whyte 4, Brown 7.
Midway 14 7 5 19—45
Ellison 13 15 10 6—44
3-Point Goals—Midway 6 (Duncan 4, Jl.Gus, Long), Ellison 0. Free throws—Midway 13-22, Ellison 16-27. Fouled Out—Jl.Gus. Total Fouls—Midway 20, Ellison 20. Technicals—Rivers.
Records—Midway 17-11, 8-2 12-6A; Ellison 9-15, 5-5.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Copperas Cove 45, Killeen 42
- Harker Heights 38, Belton 31
- Temple 36, Shoemaker 28
- Waco Midway 45, Ellison 44
