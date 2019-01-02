The Eagles started the new year in District 12-6A play the same way they ended the last one — in the win column.
No. 16 Ellison improved to 5-1 in the district standings with a 78-49 road win against rival Killeen on Wednesday, led by junior guard Shamir Bogues’ 24 points.
The Eagles remained in a first-place tie with No. 18 Shoemaker, which defeated Copperas Cove 62-57.
“Coming out of the break, I knew we had to step it up,” said Bogues. “We’re a little out of shape so I knew we had to run the floor, and (Killeen) was a lot faster, so we had to push it.”
The Roos (9-10, 2-3 12-6A) kept the score close before a 3-pointer from Ellison senior Amir Davis and another six points from Bogues pushed Ellison to an 18-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Bogues added another 11 points in the next period. Killeen senior forward Jackson Taylor dropped consecutive buckets from the outside to bring the Roos within 12 points of the Eagles.
Ellison (18-5) led 40-24 at halftime.
The Eagles got into quick foul trouble at the start of the second half, sending Killeen to the free-throw line on three consecutive possessions.
Nehemiah Nuckolls led the offense for Ellison in the final eight minutes of the game as he posted 11 points en route to the Eagles first victory of the new year.
Cortez Ivie and Michael House posted 11 points each for the Roos while Taylor had 10 on the night.
Bogues led the Eagles, and close behind was Davis with 15 points, and another 13 from Nuckolls.
“We were playing well before the break,” said Eagles coach Alberto Jones Jr. “So you never know how your team is going to play after that long time off. But I think we played well, played with a lot of energy and played as a team.”
The Roos head to Waco to face the Lions on Friday before taking another trip to face Waco Midway on Tuesday.
Ellison has a bye Friday, but Jones and the Eagles don’t intend to rest too much as they prepare to face the Lions on Tuesday.
“We’ve just got to keep playing hard,” said Jones. “Some of us aren’t in real good game shape yet, so we have to get back in shape and get ready to head to Waco next Tuesday.”
WEDNESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Ellison 78, Killeen 49
- Shoemaker 62, Copperas Cove 57
- Waco 73, Belton 52
- Waco Midway 59, Temple 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.