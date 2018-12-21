The Ellison Eagles continued to soar with another home victory before the holiday break led by Trendon Stewart.
“It’s great to celebrate Christmas like this,” said the sophomore guard, who dropped in 18 points in Ellison’s 77-54 District 12-6A win over Belton on Friday night.
The No. 16 Eagles (14-4, 4-1 12-6A) quickly took off with a 7-0 lead, forcing the Tigers (7-10, 1-3 12-6A) to use their first timeout.
“I thought we came out with some energy to start the game off,” said Eagles coach Alberto Jones Jr. “We guarded with some energy in the first quarter and passed the ball around.”
Belton entered the night coming off a home win against Killeen but the Tigers just couldn’t find a way to slow down Ellison, which took a 25-4 lead in the first eight minutes.
The Tigers made some adjustments and battled back, led by freshman T.J. Johnson, who had nine points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer.
Belton continued to chip away at the Eagles lead, but the damage was done as Ellison led 40-24 at the break.
“Keep battling.”
That was the mantra of Belton coach Jason Fossett as the Tigers came out of the half and completed a 8-4 run to start the third quarter.
Tyson Pine’s 3-pointer pulled the Tigers within 46-34 and forced the Eagles to call timeout.
“We got up kind of big and the sense of urgency on defense went down,” said Jones. “So we have to keep our sense of urgency up on defense for 32 minutes no matter up, down, close game or blowout game.
“We’ve got to get better defensively.”
Ellison got back on track and quickly increased its lead once more with a 3-pointer from Chandler Sutton and a dunk from Stewart.
As hard as the young Tiger team battled, it wasn’t enough to close the gap.
Johnson led Belton with 17 points, and Pine added 10.
Sutton led the Eagles with 20 points. Stewart was close behind with 18. Nehemiah Nuckolls posted 11 points and Amir Davis added 10 for the Eagles.
After holiday tournaments next weekend, Belton returns to district play Jan. 2 against Waco while Ellison heads across town to face rival Killeen.
“We just got to keep our heads on straight,” said Stewart. “Play hard and play together and we’ll be all right.”
ELLISON 77, BELTON 54
Belton (54)
Rardan 5, Jones 2, Pine 10, Lockett Jr. 9, Johnson 17, Lloyd 3, Pulliam 8.
No. 16 Ellison (77)
Davis 10, Sutton 20, Nuckolls 11, Grant 5, Stewart 18, Harris 9, Smith 4.
Belton 4 21 16 13—54
Ellison 25 15 21 16—77
3-Point Goals—Belton 7 (Pine 2, Pulliam 2, Rardin, Jonson, Lloyd), Ellison 5 (Sutton 5). Free throws—Belton 9-14, Ellison 4-15. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Belton 12, Ellison 19. Technicals—None.
Records—Belton 7-10, 1-3 12-6A; Ellison 14-4, 4-1.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A BOYS BASKETBALL
- Copperas Cove 49, Harker Heights 45
- No. 16 Ellison 77, Belton 54
- No. 17 Shoemaker 65, No. 14 Waco Midway 49
- Temple 65, Waco 60
