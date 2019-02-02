The oldest basketball rivalry in town went head-to-head once more Friday with Ellison coming out on top 81-56 behind junior Shamir Bogues’ game-high 25 points.
The Eagles took off and never looked back as they led the Kangaroos 26-15 at the end of the first eight minutes.
Seniors Amir Davis and Chandler Sutton each added 12 points for Ellison while Trendon Stewart rounded out the Ellison leaderboard with 11.
Down 73-44 in the second half, Killeen got a second wind and started to inch closer to the Eagles (23-7, 11-3 12-6A), but consecutive dunks from Nehemiah Nuckolls and Bogues got Ellison’s momentum going once more.
The Roos fall to 5-8 in district and 14-15 overall.
Killeen returns home on Tuesday to face Waco. Ellison has a bye Tuesday before heading to Waco next Friday to face the Lions.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A BOYS
- Ellison 81, Killeen 56
- No. 16 Shoemaker 69, Copperas Cove 44
- Waco 68, Belton 66
- Waco Midway 59, Temple 35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.