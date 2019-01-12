The Ellison and Waco Midway boys had a tough act to follow after the Pantherettes stunned the Lady Eagles 45-44 in the thrilling first game of Friday's 12-6A boys/girls doubleheader.
But they delivered.
Shamir Bogues sent the game into overtime with a late 3-pointer, then scored the go-ahead layup with 5 seconds left in the extra session to send the 16th-ranked Eagles to a 60-59 win.
Bogues' final basket gave Ellison its first and only lead of the night.
The Panthers held the lead until the end as four Midway guards posted double-digit points. Anthony Scott and Godsgift Ezedinma each had 13 while Diego Gonzales dropped in 11 before foulwing out in the fourth quarter.
Levi Widdon rounded out the leaderboard for Midway with 10 points.
Despite the strong start from the Panthers, the Eagles kept the score close throughout the game and saw their largest deficit in the middle of the fourth quarter as they trailed 50-41.
Chandler Sutton led the way for Ellison as he dropped in a 3-pointer in every quarter and posted 21 points for the Eagles. Amir Davis and Nehemiah Nuckolls added 10 points each.
“I told the guys that the Midway girls trailed by eight in the last two minutes and came back to win,” said Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr. “I said, 'we’re at home, we’re going to win this game.'”
Sutton made two shots from the outside and sank a trio of free throws to close the gap to three points with a minute left in regulation.
Bogues tied it with seven seconds left.
Each team added a bucket in the first minute and a half of the extra period.
The score remained tied at 58-58 most of overtime until a free throw allowed the Panthers to regain the lead, 59-58, with a minute and a half left.
The Eagles moved their way down the court and Bogues drove to the rim for the deciding layup.
Bogues finished with 15 points.
It was the second overtime victory of the season for Ellison, and it knocked the Panthers (18-9, 6-2 12-6A) out of a first-place tie with No. 18 Shoemaker and into a tie for second with the Eagles (19-6, 6-2).
“This keeps us in the playoff race,” said Jones.
Midway has a bye on Tuesday and returns to the area next Friday to face the Bulldawgs in Copperas Cove.
The Eagles host last-place Harker Heights on Tuesday before heading across town for a rematch with Shoemaker.
The last time Ellison faced the Knights, at Heights, the Eagles took a 56-40 victory.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A BOYS SCORES
- Belton 52, Harker Heights 45
- Copperas Cove 60, Killeen 49
- No. 16 Ellison 60, Waco Midway 59, OT
- No. 18 Shoemaker 53, Temple 31
