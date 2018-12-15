Chandler Sutton scored 24 points, Amir Davis added 21 and the Ellison Eagles outscored 15th-ranked Shoemaker 13-3 in overtime for a 70-60 victory Friday in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Ellison.
Shoemaker's Ta'veon Sevaaetasi, who shared team-high scoring honors with J'Wan Roberts with 20 points, hit a late 3-pointer in regulation to tie the game at 57 and send it to overtime. The Grey Wolves erased a six-point deficit in the final 1:56 of regulation
It was anybody’s game from the very start.
Ellison (12-4, 2-1 12-6A) led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.
The Grey Wolves (13-4, 2-1) battled back and quickly tied the score to start the second quarter.
The Eagles led 27-24 at halftime.
Shoemaker tied it at 29 with another shot from senior Sevaaetasi, but the Eagles answered with an 8-2 run.
Shoemaker, which never led, also tied the game at 42, but Sutton answered with one of his two 3-pointers.
Sevaaetasi made four of Shoemaker's six 3-pointers. Roberts made two.
Shoemaker lost some firepower when Romeo Postell (eight points) and Jalen Childs (four) fouled out.
ELLISON 70, SHOEMAKER 60, OT
No. 15 Shoemaker (60)
Collins 2, Kirk 2, Roberts 20, Childs 4, McCorvey 1, Pennington 3, Sevaaetasi 20, Postell 8.
Ellison (70)
Davis 21, Sutton 24, Bogues 10, Wright 2, Nuckolls 4, Grant 3, Stewart 6.
Shoemaker 12 12 15 18 3—60
Ellison 14 13 15 15 13—70
3-Point Goals—Shoemaker 6 (Sevaaetasi 4, Roberts 2), Ellison 3 (Sutton 2, Bogues). Free throws—Shoemaker 16-25, Ellison 17-24. Fouled Out—Childs, Postell. Total Fouls—Shoemaker 15, Ellison 14. Technicals—Ellison coach Alberto Jones Jr.
Records—Shoemaker 13-4, 2-1 12-6A; Ellison 12-4, 2-1.
DISTRICT 12-6A BOYS
- Belton 67, Waco University 62 (nondistrict)
- Ellison 70, Shoemaker 60, OT
- Killeen 66, Temple 55
- Waco 80, Harker Heights 63
- Waco Midway 54, Copperas Cove 40
