Ellison climbed out of two early holes Tuesday.
After losing their District 12-6A opener by one point, 51-50, to Waco Midway last week, the Eagles immediately found themselves trailing 12-4 at Harker Heights.
While it took almost the entire first half to recover, Ellison captured the lead and held the advantage for almost the entire remainder of the game, winning 56-40 to even its district record.
The Eagles produced their first lead of the contest with 50.4 seconds remaining in the second quarter as Chandler Sutton made three consecutive free throws, putting his team ahead 25-23.
The Knights, who fell to 1-1 in district, responded with six unanswered points in a run bridging into the third quarter, but Ellison closed the contest with a 31-11 outburst.
Three Eagles finished with double-digit points as senior Amir Davis posted a game-high-tying 16 points to go with seven rebounds, three assist and two blocks, while Sutton added 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and teammate Trendon Stewart had 10 points and five rebounds. Additionally, junior Shamir Bogues finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
Jairus Cherry, who scored 16 points, led Harker Heights offensively, while teammate Jalen Flowers added nine points and six rebounds in the loss.
The Eagles will look to continue their winning ways Friday, when they host No. 15 Shoemaker, while the Knights are set to travel to Waco.
DISTRICT 12-6A BOYS
- Copperas Cove 72, Waco 64
- Ellison 56, Harker Heights 40
- No. 15 Shoemaker 76, Killeen 61
- Temple 65, Belton 57
