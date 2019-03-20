It was a late hat trick from junior Ethan Buchanan that sealed Ellison’s 4-1 victory over Killeen on Tuesday night to conclude the Eagles’ season.
With a bye on Friday, the final day of the District 12-6A season, the Eagles (4-10-2, 16 pts 12-6A) came out ready to battle from the first whistle as Buchanan opened the game with his 30th goal in the first minute to give Ellison a 1-0 lead.
Both teams entered the matchup coming off District 12-6A losses March 8, but the Roos (0-15) were looking for their first district win of the season.
Killeen senior Blaze Albino worked his way around Ellison defenders for a goal in the 17th minute to tie the game 1-1.
Buchanan had three attempts on goal in the first half, but it was a shot by senior Justice Vinton that put Ellison back on top in the 37th minute. That ball went just beyond the reach of Killeen goalkeeper Dakota Wolf.
The Roos had four shots on goal, but Ellison keeper Chris Uresti was there each time to make the stops.
The Eagles also came put strong to open the second half, but Wolf had a save in the 44th minute to keep the score from changing.
Moments later, Vinton worked the ball away from Killeen and passed upfield to Buchanan. The junior broke away far ahead of the Roo defenders.
Killeen’s Ezra Shickency caught up to Buchanan and attempted to slow down the Eagles’ striker as he pulled him back by the jersey, but it wasn’t enough to stop him.
Buchanan shot the ball into the back of the net in the 53rd minute to put the Eagles ahead 3-1.
Ellison’s lead remained 3-1 as Wolf had another three stops in the second half before Buchanan’s final shot.
Wolf ended the night with nine stops on the night for Killeen. Uresti concluded the night with seven saves for EHS.
Killeen caps off its season at home against Waco at 7 p.m. on Friday.
DISTRICT 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 3, Waco 0
- Ellison 4, Killeen 1
- Shoemaker 2, Copperas Cove 2 (Shoemaker wins on penalties)
- Temple 2, Waco Midway 1
