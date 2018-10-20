A torrential pregame downpour Friday night at waterlogged Wildcat Stadium was a precursor to an overwhelming flood of yards and touchdowns by Temple running backs Anthony Jackson and De’Jon Overton.
Ellison had a chance to tie the game with a 2-point conversion early in the third quarter, but a blue wave of Wildcats defenders crashed into slippery quarterback Breezion Spiller to blow up that opportunity before Temple washed away the Eagles for good.
Paced by stellar blocking, Jackson and Overton rushed for a combined 311 yards and each player ran for two second-half touchdowns as the undefeated Wildcats pulled away for a 42-18 homecoming victory.
Temple (7-0) moved to 5-0 in District 12-6A, tied with Waco Midway for first place. The Wildcats will host the Panthers on Nov. 2 in a clash with league championship and playoff seeding implications.
After Ellison (3-5, 3-3) pulled within 14-12 on Tye Hill’s 13-yard touchdown run 3½ minutes into the third quarter, Temple responded with three consecutive rushing TDs — Overton’s 30-yard dash and Jackson’s 3- and 19-yard blasts — to build a comfortable 35-12 advantage 3 minutes into the fourth.
“(Ellison) definitely came to play, but we were just shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Overton (26 carries, 148 yards, three TDs), who missed last week’s 35-13 win at Killeen because of illness. “We came in at halftime and had a good talk. Our O-line gave us holes, and we can’t do anything without them. When me and Anthony are clicking on all cylinders, I think we’re unstoppable.”
Temple coach Scott Stewart said he “was not surprised at all” that Ellison — playing the Wildcats for the first time since 2013 — gave his team all it could handle, at least for three quarters.
“On offense, we hit on all cylinders (early in the game), but then we went flat for four straight series,” Stewart said. “(Ellison’s defense) loaded the box, and with this weather it’s hard to throw. I was really proud of our kids up front. They got a body on a body.”
On a difficult evening to throw and catch the ball because of wet conditions, Temple senior Jared Wiley passed for 154 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown to junior Quentin Johnston — their 13th TD connection this season — for a 14-0 Wildcats lead with 6 minutes gone.
Spiller, a junior, lived up to his speedy, quick-shifting reputation. He rushed 19 times for 83 yards and touchdowns of 1 and 2 yards and passed for 142 yards, but he was only 13-of-32 and was intercepted by Temple senior safety Monto President Jr.
Senior tackle Phillip Haskins said the Wildcats’ defense made the necessary adjustments.
“In the first half we were beating ourselves, missing assignments and had a bad tackling percentage,” Haskins said. “In the second half we did our assignments, did our job and came out successful.”
Wiley’s 37-yard pass to Johnston set up Overton’s 4-yard touchdown run 26 seconds into the game, then Wiley hit Johnston for the 8-yard TD and a 14-0 Temple lead with 6 minutes gone.
Spiller’s 1-yard scoring run put Ellison on the board 43 seconds before halftime, but Taliq Armstrong tackled him on the 2-point try to keep the score 14-6.
On the second half’s second play, Hill cracked Temple’s defense for a 54-yard dash to the 25, then Hill bounced off defenders for a 13-yard touchdown rush to make it 14-12. But Haskins, President and D’Ashton Merida collapsed on Spiller on the ensuing 2-point run to preserve the narrow edge, and Overton and Jackson (18 carries, 163 yards) ran for two TDs apiece after that as the Wildcats ran away.
THURSDAY'S 12-6A SCORE
- Waco Midway 55, Harker Heights 13
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 38, Killeen 20
- Shoemaker 47, Waco 10
- Temple 42, Ellison 18
- BYE: Copperas Cove
FRIDAY, OCT. 26
- Belton (5-2, 4-1) at Ellison (3-5, 3-3), 7:30 p.m.
- Harker Heights (1-7, 1-5) at Copperas Cove (4-3, 2-3), 7:30 p.m.
- Shoemaker (1-6, 1-4) at Waco Midway (5-1, 5-0), 7:30 p.m.
- BYE: Temple (7-0, 5-0)
