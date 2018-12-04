WACO — The loss can be attributed to self-inflicted mistakes, especially turnovers. The Ellison Lady Eagles came up short to Waco Midway 46-35 for their first District 12-6A loss of the season.
Ellison (6-8, 1-1) committed five turnovers in the first quarter and had eight by halftime. Midway (7-8, 2-0) was able to capitalize on the Lady Eagles mistakes and close out the second quarter on a 6-0 run.
Ellison was forced to take an early timeout and regroup after Midway took a 4-0 lead on back-to-back Ellison turnovers.
Nylia Mobley scored Ellison’s first points of the game with 3:23 remaining in the first quarter.
Mobley missed two free throws, but was able to snag the rebound and score on a putback.
The Lady Eagles made it a one-point game with 1:35 left in the first quarter on an Amani Bradshaw layup.
Alina Simon snapped Midway's 10-0 run with a layup with 6:40 left in the third quarter, but Ellison still trailed 26-14. Simon got her next bucket on another layup later in the quarter that gave the Lady Eagles 20 points.
Di’Ambria Whyte scored her third basket of the night after making a spin move on the block. Whyte was sent to the free throw line with 5:29 in the fourth and hit both shots to cut the lead to 36-29.
The Pantherettes scored eight straight points in the fourth quarter, but Bradshaw connected on one of two free throws to end the run.
Ellison's Mylaiysha Norman connected on her second 3-pointer of the game with 2:03 remaining, but Midway was well in control, 44-33, at that point.
The Lady Eagles host Copperas Cove on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
District 12-6A girls
- Belton 40, Harker Heights 33
- Copperas Cove 64, Killeen 46
- Temple 47, Shoemaker 36
- Waco Midway 46, Ellison 35
