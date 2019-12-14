On a warm, muggy December night, the atmosphere inside the Ellison High School gym was tense. The Lady Eagles’ basketball game against No. 10 Waco Midway felt like a playoff game.
The Ellison faithful, raucous and rowdy all night, were sent into a frenzy as Midway’s last shot fell harmlessly to the ground.
Down by three with only five seconds left, Midway’s Shamaryah Duncan drove the lane looking for a foul and a potential three-point play, but it was to no avail. Her last attempt hit the side of the rim, and no foul was called.
The final seconds ticked away, leaving the Pantherettes stunned by the Lady Eagles’ 47-44 victory.
Ellison coach Sherry McKinnon said the win was huge for her program.
“(It) let our girls know that we can compete,” she said.
The Lady Eagles scored 19 points in the decisive fourth quarter, led by Evelyn Lorenzo’s six points, and DeAjia Brown’s five.
“We can compete with anybody if we just put our mind to it and stick to the game plan,” McKinnon added.
Both teams exploded in the fourth quarter. Going into the final frame down 28-26, Midway’s Jakoriah Long nailed two consecutive 3-pointers to flip the scoreboard and give the Pantherettes the lead.
McKinnon called a timeout to regroup and the Lady Eagles responded.
“Our kids listened,” she said of the fourth-quarter performance. “They bought in. ... I’m just so proud of them.”
In the final quarter, an already physical game was even more so. Players from both teams scrapped and clawed, not willing to give an inch. The effort kept the fans at a fever pitch for much of the game.
An indication of the physicality of the game was evidenced by the free-throw stats. At one point in the fourth quarter, Midway scored eight consecutive points from the free-throw line, and seven of Ellison’s final 11 points came from the line.
The Lady Eagles came out of the gate hot, seizing momentum early and building a big lead. Ellison secured an 11-5 lead after the first quarter and led by as many as 10 in the first half. Midway climbed back in the game with a short run, but Ellison regained momentum before half, taking a 21-14 lead into the locker room.
Much of the third quarter belonged to the Pantherettes who made some adjustments at halftime.
Duncan and Reaghan Ridge hit back-to-back 3-pointers to quickly cut into the Ellison lead. The Pantherettes outscored the Lady Eagles by five points in the third quarter to set up the frenzied fourth quarter.
In the end, the Lady Eagles got double-digit points from Lorenzo and Alina Simon — 13 and 12, respectively.
Nylia Mobley added eight points.
As a team, the Lady Eagles cleaned the glass, racking up 34 rebounds. Simon and Brown led the way with eight each, and Mobley snatched five.
Ellison (10-4, 3-0) will play No. 19 Harker Heights (16-2, 3-0) at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of the game will have possession of the district lead.
Midway (10-5, 2-1) has a bye Tuesday and will travel to Copperas Cove (15-2, 2-1) on Friday for a 7 p.m. matchup.
ELLISON 47, WACO MIDWAY 44
No. 10 Waco Midway (44)
Gus 6, Byers 0, Davis 4, Long 15, Oliver 0, Doyle 0, Ridge 9, Duncan 6, Hamlin 2, Watson 2.
Ellison (47)
Simon 12, Reed 0, Faulks 0, Lorenzo 13, Satchel 6, Mobley 8, Ford 2, Whyte 0, Brown 6.
Midway 5 9 12 18—44
Ellison 11 10 7 19—47
3-Point Goals—Midway 6 (Ridge 3, Long 2, Duncan), Ellison 1 (Lorenzo). Free Throws—Midway 12-20, Ellison 10-17. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Midway 28, Ellison 19. Technicals—None.
Records—Midway 10-5, 2-1 12-6A; Ellison 10-4, 3-0.
DISTRICT 12-6A GIRLS
- Copperas Cove 43, Killeen 30
- Ellison 47, No. 10 Waco Midway 44
- No. 19 Harker Heights 48, Belton 15
- Temple 51, Shoemaker 45
- BYE: Waco
12-6A STANDINGS
Ellison (3-0)
Harker Heights (3-0)
Copperas Cove (2-1)
Waco Midway (2-1)
Shoemaker (1-1)
Temple (1-1)
Waco (0-2)
Belton (0-3)
Killeen (0-3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.