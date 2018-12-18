A pattern had developed over the course of Temple’s first four District 12-6A games — loss, win, loss, win — leaving it in the middle of the pack a couple weeks into the league race. With a chance Tuesday night to change the direction a bit, the trend instead continued in particularly frustrating fashion for the homestanding Tem-Cats.
Ellison weathered Temple’s sizable run that bridged the first and second quarters, increased its defensive pressure and pulled away in the second half for a 52-34 victory at Wildcat Gym.
“Our coach was telling us that if we really want it, we’re going to push ourselves, we are going to play with our hearts,” said Ellison junior Arrianna Faulks, who posted a game-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. “We just kept pushing.”
Coryn Grovey had 13 points and Nyteria Colbert 10 for Temple, which shot just 3-of-19 from the field in the second half and 28 percent overall.
Alina Simon added 15 points for Ellison.
“Defense wins championships. I totally believe it was the defense. My girls stepped it up tonight but it was definitely defense, creating quick transition points for us and everything,” Ellison coach Sherry McKinnon, said. “A lot of it was effort, and we switched it up some. We were zone some, we manned some and got a little more aggressive in the second half, I think.”
Down 7-2 late in the first quarter, the Tem-Cats (6-8, 2-3) — fueled by transition buckets created by their defense, nifty assists off the left hand of Wilashia Burleson, and solid shooting by Grovey and Tolbert — ran off 16 points in a row to grab an 18-7 lead by the 5:25 mark of the second quarter.
The 11-point advantage fizzled to just one, 22-21, by halftime, and the Lady Eagles (8-11, 3-3) outscored Temple 31-12 in the second half to send the Tem-Cats to their second straight home loss.
“It was a must-win for us and we left it out there,” first-year Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc said. “They go on a 14-4 run to end the second quarter, so were up one. And we just come out with no enthusiasm, like we had lost the game already.”
Temple hadn’t yet lost when the second half resumed, but Ellison regained the lead about a minute into the third quarter with Simon’s bucket and didn’t look back. Faulks scored five points over the final 20 seconds of the third, including a buzzer-beating 3 to extend the Lady Eagles’ lead to 39-29 into the fourth.
Those points were part of what turned into a 12-0 run for Ellison, which held Temple to one field goal in the final period.
LeBlanc said the Lady Eagles’ defensive assertiveness altered the contest’s complexion.
“It changed the momentum of the game to where we started to rush a little bit,” said LeBlanc, whose team committed 14 turnovers, 10 in the second half. “Ellison is a pretty good team, but the turnovers, those were us. We were making mental mistakes. We have to get a little more mentally tough than we are at this moment.”
Temple has a chance to get its 12-6A record back to .500 on Friday against Waco before the Christmas break and its first game of 2019 on Jan. 2 versus Waco Midway. Ellison is at Belton on Friday.
“It’s a new district, new coach, new system,” LeBlanc said. “We have to be able to get the system going, and once we get it going we’ll be fine. It’s going to take some time and I knew it would take some time. We have to get better. That’s it.”
TUESDAY'S 12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Ellison 52, Temple 34
- Harker Heights 67, Waco Midway 58
- Killeen 38, Belton 36
- Waco 47, Shoemaker 35
