Jennifer Graham told the Lady Roos to do one thing on Wednesday afternoon — play basketball.
“Don’t worry about anything else,” she said, pacing up and down the sidelines as Killeen hosted crosstown rival Ellison. “Just play your game.”
The Lady Roos did just that as they took a 55-37 win over the Lady Eagles at home.
“Hats off to Ellison, though,” said Graham. “They always give us a run, no matter win or lose. It’s always a great game, and it was a great one today.”
From the start, the Lady Roos (13-11, 4-3 12-6A) were determined to distance themselves as senior guard Meleanna Williams dropped in a shot from the outside and added another seven points in the first eight minutes.
Ellison (9-14, 4-4) fought to keep the game close, but senior guard Killeen’s Cierra Penn made a 3-pointer to close out the first half with the Lady Roos leading 26-18.
“We worked on making sure we did well on the defensive end,” said Graham.
Keeping with the plan, the Lady Roos held the Lady Eagles to just four point in the third quarter while Taniya Harrison made a 3 of her own.
Killeen increased the lead to 20 points at the start of the fourth quarter.
A deep shot from Mylaiysha Norman brought the Lady Eagles within 14 with three and a half minutes left.
Brianna Smiley made the fifth and final 3 for the Lady Roos and the Lady Eagles couldn’t rally.
Williams led Killeen with 23 points. For Ellison, Evelyn Lorenzo and Amani Bradshaw posted seven each, with another six points from Deajia Brown.
“I’m proud of them,” Graham noted. “This game means a lot to a lot of the girls because it’s the last time playing the rival school at home.”
Killeen heads to Waco to face the Lady Lions on Friday while Ellison will take its bye before heading to Waco next Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 35, Waco 26
- Copperas Cove 73, Shoemaker 32
- Killeen 55, Ellison 37
- Waco Midway 59, Temple 50
