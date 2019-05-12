AUSTIN — Stacy Brown wanted more.
Competing in his first UIL state meet, Ellison’s triple jumper eclipsed his personal record by half an inch and outperformed the field by more than 2 inches to capture a Class 6A gold medal.
But he wanted more.
“This feels good,” Brown said, “but I feel like I could have done better.
“I wanted to go further. That’s just how I feel.”
While most would be satisfied with a first-place showing at state, Brown’s constant craving to improve is what sets him up for success, according to Ellison head coach Jared Shaw.
“That mentality is what makes him so good,” Shaw said. “His goal was to go and get 50-0, and that’s what he wanted.
“That’s just the type of competitor he is, so I always tell him to just compete against himself.”
Brown secured the outcome on his fifth attempt, clearing 49 feet, 6½ inches to provide enough cushion to beat second-place Henry Kiner, of Humble Atascocita. The senior posted a second-place distance of 49-4¼.
They were the only athletes to surpass 49-0.
Reaching the mark was a process, though.
“I started off just getting into the rhythm,” Brown said, “and my second jump was building some momentum. By the time I got my personal record today, I just had a flow and drive.”
And he is not done yet
With his senior season on the horizon, Shaw is confident Brown will be prepared to defend his title next year.
“This definitely opens a lot of doors for him,” Shaw said. “He’s a great kid with a great work ethic. He’s got a competitor’s mentality every single day in everything he does.
“It’s a great to work with him and to see his hard work pay off.”
Although Brown wanted more, he appreciates the accomplishment.
“This is pretty satisfying,” Brown said. “This is my first time to state, so it’s a blessing.”
6A BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
1. Stacy Brown, Ellison, 49-6½
2. Henry Kiner, Humble Atascocita, 49-4¼
3. Rashod Owens, SA Roosevelt. 48-10
4. Jaden Patterson, Humble Atascocita, 48-7¾
5. Merrick McHenry, Hurst Bell, 48-4
6. Vodrick Carter, Killeen, 48-1
7. Javontae Hopkins, FB Travis, 47-10¾
8. Keion Thomas, SA Northside Brennan, 44-10¼
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.