A new era of Ellison football begun.
And it’s off to a rough start.
New head coach Todd Wright’s Eagles fell to A&M Consolidated 48-7 Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium despite senior running back Tye Hill rushing for a 92-yard touchdown on a kickoff return in the first quarter.
After Ellison snapped a 10-year playoff drought last year, Wright took charge of the Eagles with every intention of getting them back to the postseason.
While the road just began, Ellison has one more nondistrict matchup to make adjustments before heading into District 12-6A play on Sept. 14 against Waco.
The Eagles’ defense aimed to slow down the Tigers as senior lineman Isiah Brown sacked Consolidated starting quarterback Caden Fedora for a loss of nine yards in the second quarter.
Ellison sophomore defensive back
Damashja Harris sacked Fedora on the very next play for a loss of 10 more yards.
It wasn’t enough to slow down the Tigers, who led 35-7 at halftime, though.
The Eagles’ defense simply couldn’t find a way to stop Consolidated as it added 13 unanswered points to its total in the second half.
The Eagles will play 10 straight games before a bye at the start of November.
Ellison will head to Austin on Friday to face Vandegrift at Monroe Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.