WEST — Alberto Jones Jr. knew what to expect.
Entering Friday’s Class 6A area-round encounter with No. 4 Dallas Jesuit, Ellison’s head coach could not predict the outcome, but he was positive how it would occur.
So, when the Eagles rallied from an early double-digit deficit to tie the contest in the fourth quarter, Jones was not shocked.
“They’ve been pushing teams to the end all year,” he said. “You can name any top team that we’ve played, and we’ve either won or we competed to the end — just like we did against Jesuit.
“So, it was no surprise.”
Ellison’s comeback attempt, however, fell short.
The Rangers used a 6-1 outburst to complete the contest’ scoring, earning a 56-51 victory and advancing into the postseason’s third round.
While the Eagles’ narrowly missed upsetting a top-five team, in the opening period, it appeared the contest was destined for a different result.
After the teams played to a 5-5 tie, Jesuit (29-5) recorded a dozen unanswered points before inflating its cushion to 22-8 in the second quarter.
“We came out with a little bit of nerves,” Jones said. “It was a big game against a big team, and they started off by hitting a few shots.
“But once my guys started to relax, they really started playing.”
Trailing 26-12, the Eagles closed the half with a 10-3 spurt as senior post Keon Smith tallied all eight of his points in the period, helping Ellison (27-8) pull within seven points, 29-22, at halftime.
Then, in the second half, Eagles senior Amir Davis delivered.
The guard scored nine of his 10 points after halftime, including six in third quarter, sparking Ellison’s comeback. Davis also had four of his game-high six assists in the second half along with all three of his rebounds.
“He played great,” Jones said. “He led us during this playoffs, and I know he still has a lot of basketball left in him.”
The Eagles entered the final period trailing 43-38, but Nehemiah Nuckolls’ second 3-pointer of the quarter created a one-point game, 47-46, before Chandler Sutton’s 3-pointer tied the game at 49-49 with approximately 3 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in regulation.
Ellison could not take control, though.
The Rangers responded with a 7-1 run punctuated by six consecutive points to take control before Sutton connected on a technical free throw to provide the game’s final point with 5.5 seconds remaining.
Nuckolls finished with a team-high 11 points to go with five rebounds, while junior Shamir Bogues had 10 points, and Sutton posted eight points, four rebounds and four assists in his final high-school game.
Along with Sutton, guard Khalil Grant, forward Elwyn Rose, Davis and Smith area all set to graduate, and while their careers are over, Jones believes they have plenty to celebrate.
“Right now,” Jones said, “they’re all down, because we didn’t look at this game like we were playing the No. 4 team in the state. We went in there knowing we could beat them.
“But once the smoke clears, and they get a couple days to sit back and look at everything, they’ll hold their heads up high, because there is nothing to be ashamed about.”
DALLAS JESUIT 56, ELLISON 51
At West HS
No. 4 Dallas Jesuit (56)
Marble 22, Abmas 11, Hollerich 9, Phillips 6, Perryman 4.
Ellison (51)
Nuckolls 11, Davis 10, Bogues 10, Sutton 8, Rose 8, Stewart 4.
Jesuit 17 12 14 13—56
Ellison 8 14 16 13—51
3-Point Goals—Jesuit 4 (Phillips 2, Abmas, Hollerich), Ellison 5 (Bogues 2, Nuckolls 2, Sutton). Free Throws—Jesuit 12-17, Ellison 8-13. Fouled Out—Stewart. Total Fouls—Jesuit 11, Ellison 18. Technicals—Marble.
Records—Jesuit 29-5, Ellison 27-8.
