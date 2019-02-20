FAIRFIELD — Chandler Sutton was confident the shot would fall. After all, almost all his previous attempts did.
Playing in its Class 6A postseason opener, Ellison held a narrow lead over Longview all evening, inflating the cushion to six points late in the fourth quarter.
Then, however, the Lobos trimmed the deficit to 40-39 with 2 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in regulation.
But Sutton was ready to respond.
The Eagles senior guard connected on his sixth 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, and Ellison held on for a 47-43 victory.
Following the win, Sutton, who finished with a game-high 20 points, admitted he was confident in his abilities.
“I knew I had to stay poised,” Sutton said, “but I knew I could step up in the big moments.
“I had to step up for my teammates.”
And repeatedly, he did.
Sutton made 6 of his 11 3-point attempts in the game along with connecting on a pair of free throws with 5.05 seconds remaining to provide the final score.
After the game, Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr. also confessed he never doubted Sutton would deliver when it mattered, especially as he released the game-altering 3-pointer.
“Chandler made big shots all night,” Jones said, “and that was the biggest shot of the game. That was the game right there.
“He’s a big-game player. A lot of people don’t remember, but he was arguably our best player last year in the playoffs. He embraces the moment.”
The teams went back and forth early with the Eagles taking a 12-9 advantage into the second quarter, where Longview (26-9) scored six of the period’s first eight points to take a 15-14 lead.
Moments later, though, Sutton capped off five unanswered points for Ellison (27-7) with a 3-pointer, and the Lobos never led again.
Along with Sutton’s production, Eagles senior Amir Davis finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal, while teammate Nehemiah Nuckolls tallied nine points and six rebounds. Additionally, sophomore guard Jayce Wright had four assists in the win.
Now, Ellison will look to maintain the momentum against one of the best teams in the state.
The Eagles will play No. 4 Dallas Jesuit (28-5) in the area round either Thursday, Friday or Saturday after the Mustangs defeated Sachse 71-39 in their postseason opener Tuesday evening.
While it will not be easy to upset Jesuit and return to the third round for a third consecutive season, Sutton is ready to try.
“I have a special bond with all my teammates,” he said, “and we know what we are capable of.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
TUESDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 6A bi-district
- Ellison 47, Longview 43
- Shoemaker 67, Rockwall-Heath 49
Class 4A bi-district
- Salado 66, Wimberley 55
