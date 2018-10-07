After Ellison’s 37-13 win over the Harker Heights Knights on Thursday night, Eagles head coach Todd Wright decided he was going to try to keep an old resolution.
“I told myself years ago that I’d start enjoying wins a lot better,” he said. “I’m still not very good at it, but I’m going to enjoy the win.”
Although the Knights quickly got on the board first to start the game, the Eagles answered with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Breezion Spiller to senior wide receiver Greg Cooke.
Spiller then handed the ball to senior running back Tye Hill for the 2-point conversion.
On the five touchdowns Ellison had against Harker Heights, the Eagles attempted a 2-point conversion instead of the extra-point kick four times.
“We have struggled mightily kicking the football,” Wright noted. “Our last three kicks were a block for a touchdown, a block and a block.
“We decided that we’re just not doing a good job at it so we’re going to go focus on scoring, and if we get half of the 2-point plays, we’re still breaking even.”
The Eagles did better than break even Thursday, converting on three of the first four tries.
After scoring again with less than a minute left in the game and the victory in hand, Ellison brought on senior kicker Cayden Triggs for the extra point.
“We made a kick at the end,” said Wright. “But we have to get better kicking because at some point we’re going to need a field goal to win it.
“I’ve got to have some confidence in our kicker and our kicking.
“It’s a phase of the game we’ve got to get better at so when the time to get that one point or kick a field goal to win it, we can,” Wright added, noting he was a former kicker himself. “But right now I’m just not believing.
“But I will next week, we’ll get better at it.”
Spiller completed 14 of 31 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. He also added another 137 yards on 15 carries.
Junior Stacey Brown had 62 yards on five catches.
Before Hill left the game with an injury late in the first half, he ran for 44 yards on seven carries, including a touchdown.
“We adjusted well and moved things on defense,” said Wright, as the Eagles put up 21 consecutive points in the second half. “At some point we’re going to put that offense-defense — everything — together and go really get after some people.
“But I’m proud of them. They fought back and it was close at halftime and the kids took the challenge and I’m proud of how they finished.”
And while Wright aimed to allow himself 24 hours to enjoy a win, he knows that the work is just beginning as the Eagles will be back at Leo Buckley Stadium on Friday to face Shoemaker.
“I haven’t seen them at all,” said Wright. “We’re going to start watching video on them tomorrow.
The good thing is we’ll have an extra day to get some healthy kids back.”
The crosstown matchup is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s homecoming, so there’ll be some natural distractions during the week,” Wright said. “We’ve got to make sure we keep everybody focused because the main thing is finding a way to win.
“We won enough that hopefully we’ll be more confident on Monday and we’ll go put it all together. That’s what we’re shooting for.”
