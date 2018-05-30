As longtime Killeen athletic trainer Al “Doc” Wilson prepares to retire, his former students are coming together to honor him with a gift that will last a lifetime.
They aim to create a yearly scholarship for Killeen Independent School District students in Wilson’s honor.
“The 57 years Doc gave to others deserves a big gesture,” Amy Hubert posted on Facebook, asking others to help make this idea a reality in order “to continue on Doc’s legacy of giving, but in a new way.”
Hubert and her husband are starting the campaign with a donation of $5,000 and hope others will join in giving whatever they can
“No amount is too small,” Hubert wrote. “If the 60,000 lives they estimate Doc touched each give $1 that could create two perpetual yearly $1,000 scholarships for current and future KISD students.”
“If each give $5 that could create five $2,000 yearly perpetual scholarships. You get the idea, we can make a big difference in Doc’s honor that benefits the students.”
The KISD Education Foundation has created a direct link for those looking to donate online.
Donors can log onto www.killeenisd.org page and click on Departments/Education Foundation or go directly to https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/KilleenISDEducationFoundation under the heading “Purpose” and select the drop down options for Al Doc Wilson Scholarship.
“Doc’s life mission has been for the students of KISD, and this is a great opportunity for the community to give back in his honor,” Director for Grants and Education Foundation Joyce Hodson said via email.
The scholarship will be awarded by the KISD Education Foundation in the spring of 2019 to a graduating senior.
