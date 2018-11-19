Shamir Bogues has a new role.
After spending last season acclimating to being on the varsity roster, Ellison’s junior guard is no longer an ancillary part of the team, and that is how he likes it.
“This year,” Bogues said, “I’m getting the ball more and being expected to score. Last year, my focus was just on defense, but this year, I’m getting to play both phases of the game and contribute more.
“It’s really exciting.”
It is also beneficial.
Bogues produced the Eagles’ first seven points against visiting Pflugerville and he finished with a game-high 16 points as Ellison won 70-43.
Following the victory, Eagles head coach Alberto Jones Jr. admitted Bogues must thrive for Ellison to be successful this season.
“We always tell him that he has to be more selfish,” Jones said. “He’s just a total team guy, but he’s starting to get that confidence, and he knows what we want him to do.
“And it’s not just scoring, because he is contributing in every way for us.”
Along with his offense, Bogues finished with three rebounds, two assists and a steal in the win, but he did not single-handedly carry the load.
Three Eagles recorded double-digit points against Pflugerville (0-4) as sophomore Trendon Stewart and senior Chandler Sutton added 14 points and 10 points, respectively, to complement Bogues’ outing. Additionally, Nehimiah Nuckolls, a junior post, finished with eight points off the bench.
Despite Bogues’ early offensive production, Ellison (3-0) trailed 9-7 in the first quarter before using a 17-6 run spanning into the second quarter to claim a 24-15 halftime advantage.
The Eagles’ cushion continued to swell in the third quarter as the team made 13 of its 18 field-goal attempts as six players scored in the period.
“That’s how we have to play with (2017 all-district first-team selection) Amir Davis out with an ankle injury,” Jones said. “Everybody else has to help pick up the slack, and it can’t just be one guy. It has to be all 10 guys.
“In the third quarter, we did a good job of everybody chipping in.”
Going into the fourth quarter, Ellison held a 22-point advantage, 51-29, before inflating the gap to 68-40 late in the game.
The Eagles will look to maintain their winning ways today, when they host Waco University at 12:30 p.m.
“We just have to control the things we can control — playing hard, guarding, limiting them to one shot,” Jones said. “Those are the things we have to always hang our hats on.”
Regardless of what happens, Bogues intends to relish his new role.
“I love being able to be a leader,” he said. “I just enjoy being able to have control.”
ELLISON 70, PFLUGERVILLE 43
Pflugerville (43)
Hadnot 13, Taylor 6, Butler 6, Henderson 6, Williams 5, Rosario 5, Oakmon 2.
Ellison (70)
Bogues 16, Stewart 14, Sutton 10, Nuckolls 8, Parks 7, Grant 7, Thomas 4, Wright 2, Rose 2.
Pflugerville 9 6 14 14—43
Ellison 15 9 27 19—70
3-Point Goals—Pflugerville 3 (Hadnot 2, Williams), Ellison 2 (Bogues, Parks). Free Throws—Pflugerville 12-16 Ellison 6-9. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Pflugerville 13, Ellison 16. Technicals—None.
Records–Pflugerville 0-4, Ellison 3-0.
MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SCORES
- Burnet 66, Belton 57, 2 OT
- Ellison 70, Pflugerville 43
- Killeen 66, 5A-No. 7 Pflugerville Connally 61
- No. 5 Lake Travis 70, Copperas Cove 45
- Lampasas 51, Bandera 36
- Salado 67, Rosebud-Lott 39
