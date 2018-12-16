It wasn’t just another win for Ellison on Friday night, it was a must-win.
The Eagles remained near the top of the league standings and handed No. 15 Shoemaker its first District 12-6A loss with a 70-60 overtime win at home.
“They’re a good team, but we’re a good team also,” said Eagles coach Alberto Jones Jr. “But we’re at home and this was one that we had to have.
“This was one they were trying to steal, so we had to protect home court.”
And while the Eagles defended the nest, for Chandler Sutton, this game was personal.
“I know a lot of those guys and it’s just great to compete against them boys,” said Sutton. “I see them all the time. I see them in AAU, so it’s just great to get the win.”
The Eagles’ senior guard also entered the game with a chip on his shoulder and led the team with 24 points.
“In the summer, people wrote us off,” said Sutton. “People didn’t even pick us to make the playoffs, but I have confidence in our guys and we can beat anybody.”
Ellison held the lead throughout the game, but it was a constant battle as the Grey Wolves never let the Eagles distance themselves by more than four points throughout the first three quarters.
The Grey Wolves trailed by three at the start of the final eight minutes of play, but Shoemaker dropped 18 points, including a 3-point shot from Ta’veon Sevaaetasi that tied the game at 57 with 14 seconds left.
“We thought we had the game won and we just didn’t take care of business,” said Jones. “We gave them a chance, so we were disappointed in that.”
Sevaaetasi and senior forward J’Wan Roberts combined for five 3s in the final quarter, but the Eagles weren’t worried.
“We weren’t really concerned because I really feel like what we were doing in the first half, in the third quarter and most of the fourth quarter, I believe it was working,” said Sutton. “So we got back to that. We refocused, we handled adversity and we got through it.”
Ellison held the Eagles to just three points in overtime, an outside shot from Sevaaetasi, while Sutton and senior forward Amir Davis combined for 11 points to help their team get the victory.
“I’m so proud of how my guys persevered through it,” said Jones. “Because I told them earlier that we were going to have some obstacles and we were going to have a time in the game where we were going to have to persevere.
“ I told them (heading into overtime) that was the time because they were looking defeated and looking down, but my two seniors came in and hit a layup, hit a 3 and just willed us to this one.”
With a young team compared to previous years, Davis — who scored 21 points, believes the win was important.
“It’s a good bounce-back win against a good team following up our loss against Midway. It’s going to give us a lot of confidence going into the rest of the district games.”
Sutton echoed the sentiment.
“It gives us a lot of confidence because we know we can beat a really good team.
“We’ve gotten stuck in a lot of close games that we couldn’t figure out, but as the year goes on, I really believe this team just gets better.”
Being able to hand their crosstown rival their first loss since Dec. 1 gives the Eagles an extra confidence boost as they continue in the district race.
“I feel like we’re the best team in the district,” said Sutton. “And I really feel like we proved it today.
“I have a lot of confidence in our guys. We can beat anybody.”
The Eagles head to Temple to face the Wildcats onm Tuesday and return home Friday to host Belton before the holiday break.
“We’re going to treat everybody the same,” said Sutton. “We can beat anybody, and that’s what I believe.”
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCHEDULE
- Ellison at Temple, 8 p.m.
- Killeen at Belton, 8 p.m.
- Waco at Shoemaker, 8 p.m.
- Waco Midway at Harker Heights, 8 p.m.
- BYE: Copperas Cove
Note: Times approximate following varsity girls games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.