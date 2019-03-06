It all came down to the final kick.
Frank Chiribel’s to be exact.
He booted in the deciding goal as Ellison topped Temple 5-3 in penalties after the teams played to a 4-4 draw Tuesday at Ellison.
It was a roller coaster evening for the Eagles, who blew a 3-0 lead and trailed 4-3 before junior Ethan Buchanan netted the equalizer with a goal that gave Ellison’s all-team scoring leader a hat trick in the 78th minute.
Last month when the Eagles and the Wildcats met, Temple scored a 4-1 victory, but Tuesday night went slightly different.
Ellison (3-9-2, 13 pts 12-6A) came into the second matchup with the Wildcats looking to break a two-game skid after falling 2-0 at Shoemaker on Friday.
Across the field, Temple (4-4-5, 19 pts 12-6A) aimed to build momentum off a 2-0 victory against Killeen.
The Eagles kept the Wildcats off the board in the first 40 minutes thanks to Frank Evans.
The junior goalkeeper had nine of his 15 saves in the first half, including a critical diving catch in the 39th minute to keep the score at 2-0.
After three consecutive stops from Evans in the 51st minute, Buchanan took possession and worked his way down the left side of the field.
Just left of the goal box, Buchanan shot the ball into the top right of the goal just out of reach of Temple goalkeeper Jose Renteria’s hands.
The Eagles junior knocked in his 27th goal of the season to give Ellison a 3-0 lead.
Penalties in the 52nd minute allowed the Wildcats to catch up with goals from Angel Medrano and Luis Rojas.
A third penalty and a yellow card for senior Cayden Triggs resulted in another penalty kick for Medrano and he got one past Evans to tie the game in the 52nd minute.
Adrian Guzman got another ball past Evans in the 62nd minute to give the Wildcats a 4-3 lead.
Yeferson Garcia took off up the left side of the field and found Buchanan on the right side of the net in the first six minutes of the game.
Buchanan scored past Renteria into the left corner of the net and the Eagles led 1-0
In the 19th minute, Triggs took possession and worked his way up the middle before finding Buchanan on the left wing open for the pass.
Buchanan then passed the ball forward to Garcia waiting just in front of the net to add another goal for the Eagles.
Buchanan has scored a single-season Ellison record 28 goals and has 46 for his career.
The Wildcats return home to face Waco on Friday while the Eagles head to Belton.
DISTRICT 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 11, Killeen 0
- Ellison 4, Temple 4 (Ellison wins 5-3 on penalties)
- Waco 5, Shoemaker 0
- Waco Midway 7, Harker Heights 1
