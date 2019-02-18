Isiah Brown refused to be denied again.
After suffering a disappointing disqualification at last year’s regional wrestling meet, ending his hopes of an appearance at the state tournament, Brown entered his senior season determined to reach the sport’s ultimate stage.
And Ellison’s 220-pound standout accomplished the goal despite daunting odds.
Competing at the Region II-6A Tournament during the weekend, Brown advanced to the final of his bracket, where he encountered Rockwall senior Sean Delmonte — an undefeated defending state champion.
Brown, however, snapped the streak via decision to capture the regional championship.
“I wanted that victory more than anything in life,” Brown said. “I wrestled like it was my last match. I just went at him, and he’d never seen anything like that before and wasn’t prepared for it at all.
“When I won, I just threw my hands up and started crying.”
Now, Brown will look to cap off his high school career with a state title.
The 2019 UIL Wrestling State Championships will be held Friday and Saturday at Cypress’ Berry Center, where Brown could potentially find himself in a rematch with Delmonte if both reach the final.
Brown will not be alone, though.
Four other Ellison wrestlers also advanced to state, and the accomplishment rivals Brown’s upset victory, according to head coach Michael Christ.
“This might be the most kids ever from a Killeen ISD school to qualify” he said. “It’s really cool, because the kids have earned it.
“It’s not like we’re doing anything better than anybody else, but the kids here just really want it, and it shows. They do what it takes. “
Competing in the 106-pound division, freshman Eamonn Jimenez finished third at regionals to join Brown, while junior Marissa Cano (2nd, 138 pounds), junior Valerie Ramos (2nd, 185 pounds) and freshman Marisol Lopez (3rd, 165 pounds) each qualified for the Lady Eagles.
Killeen and Shoemaker are the only other Killeen ISD schools to have wrestlers reach the state meet with one boy and one girl advancing from each program.
“I’m proud of this team,” Ramos said. “This is what happens when people actually want to work, and I’m impressed, because Killeen doesn’t get a lot of recognition for wrestling.
“So, we are proving something.”
Grey Wolves junior Morgan Anderson will compete in the same bracket at state as Brown after finishing fourth at regionals, and Killeen’s Eric Westbrook, a 138-pound junior, earned a state berth with a third-place showing at regionals.
In the girls division, Lady Kangaroos senior India Lee, who placed fourth at regionals, will wrestle in the 138-pound weight class along with Cano, and Shoemaker senior Simfony Maitland (148 pounds) qualified after finishing third at regionals.
Along with preparing for their opponents, the wrestlers are honing their mental focus for the tournament, which dwarfs typical meets in both size and the attention it receives.
For Jimenez, the key to success is simple, though.
“We can’t let any of that stuff faze us,” he said. “We just have to treat this like a regular tournament and wrestle how we always wrestle.
“We have to look at it like any other tournament.”
Although returning home with a state championship is the primary goal, Brown is content with everything he has already accomplished.
“We took 13 wrestlers to regionals,” Brown said, “and that was phenomenal. I love being able to be a role model for the younger kids and give them something to look up to.
“I’m getting to show them how to reach this level, and that’s my goal in life — to help people become better.”
