Seven area schools will be represented today at the 92nd annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin.
Killeen, Ellison, Harker Heights, Shoemaker, Lampasas, Gatesville and Salado will each have multiple athletes competing as preliminaries for most events are held today with finals taking place Saturday.
SOCCER
The playoffs begin for five area teams today.
In Class 6A, Ellison will look for a successful showing in its first postseason appearance since 2005 as the Lady Eagles travel to Waxahachie to play Rockwall Heath in a bi-district match at 5:30 p.m.
Following the contest, Belton will face Rockwall Heath in a boys playoff opener at the same location.
In Class 4A, Gatesville’s boys and girls play bi-district games against Palestine and Madisonville, respectively. The girls play at 4 p.m., and the boys play at 8 p.m. with both games taking place at Mexia.
Rounding out the schedule, the Lampasas girls encounter Boerne in the opening round at Marble Falls, beginning at 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Ellison will look to capture sole possession of third place in the District 12-6A race tonight, when it travels to Waco.
The Eagles (5-3) are tied with Copperas Cove, which is on a bye, sitting three games behind first-place Belton (8-0). The Tigers host Temple (4-4).
Second-place Waco Midway (7-1) hosts Killeen (2-6), while fifth-place Harker Heights (4-4) travels to play winless Shoemaker (0-8).
In other games, Burnet plays at Lampasas, Gatesville plays at Waco Connally, and Taylor plays at Salado.
All games beign at 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
First-place Belton (10-0) will look to keep its District 12-6A record unblemished tonight, when it travels to play Shoemaker (5-4).
Ellison (0-10) will attempt to grab its first victory at fifth-place Copperas Cove (5-5), Harker Heights (4-6) hosts Killeen (1-9), and Waco (3-6) travels to Midway (9-1), while Temple is on a bye.
Elsewhere, Salado travels to Burnet, Gatesville plays at Connally, and Austin Eastside Memorial hosts Lampasas.
All games begin at 7 p.m.
