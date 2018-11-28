Amir Davis scored 17 points in his season debut and the Ellison Eagles won their fifth straight to start the season, 58-45 over Class 5A's seventh-ranked Pflugerville Connally in Austin.
Davis, a first-team all-district player last season as a junior, missed the Eagles' first four games with a sprained ankle.
Shamir Bogues added 12 points for Ellison. Chandler Sutton had 10.
The Eagles will play in the 32-team Mansfield ISD Spring Creek Barbeque Classic beginning Thursday. Ellison opens with Amarillo at 1:30 p.m. at Mansfield's Lake Ridge High School.
LAMPASAS 54, LLANO 36: At Llano, Kolbe Penick scored 21 points and the Badgers enjoyed their largest win of the season behind a bolstered roster.
Lampasas (2-4) welcomed five key contributors from the Badgers' playoff football team. They had just one practice to get ready, and it showed early as the Badgers fell behind 12-7 after the opening period.
"They were very antsy coming in," coach Aaron Nuckles said. "Didn't want to make a mistake."
The newcomers quickly settled in, however, and Penick hit both of his 3-pointers during a 20-6 second-quarter spurt that gave the Badgers a nine-point halftime lead.
Sophomore Michael Murray, one of the newcomers, added seven points and seven rebounds for Lampasas.
Cooper Owens led Llano (1-2) with 10 points.
The Badgers head to the Brady tournament on Thursday, opening with the Abilene Cooper JV at 3:30 p.m.
SALADO 50, ROGERS 22: At Rogers, Eli Pittman made four of Salado's nine 3-pointers and finished with 17 points as the visiting Eagles improved to 3-1.
Jeremy Jarvis added 10 points, and Sammy Brown had nine for Salado.
Salado outscored Rogers by at least six points in every quarter.
Heath Schiller led Rogers (1-1) with 10 points.
Salado returns to action Thursday when it hosts its annual Coach Smith Tournament.
GIRLS
SALADO 58, HOLLAND 32: At Salado, Kaia Philen scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead the Salado Lady Eagles in a home rout of Holland.
Philen also had seven of Salado’s 17 steals.
Nicole Pettigrew added 10 points for the Lady Eagles, who forced 27 turnovers.
TUESDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL
- A&M Consolidated 54, Belton 49
- Academy 73, Gatesville 64
- 5A-No. 12 Austin LBJ 76, Harker Heights 60
- Ellison 58, 5A-No. 7 Pflugerville Connally 45
- Lampasas 54, Llano 36
- Salado 50, Rogers 22
- No. 17 Shoemaker 73, 5A-No. 6 Bryan Rudder 58
TUESDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Georgetown East View 51, Shoemaker 47
- Austin Hill Country Christian 41, Florence 20
- No. 15 Lampasas 79, Cedar Creek 26
- Salado 58, Holland 32
District 12-6A
- Belton 38, Copperas Cove 36
- Ellison 63, Waco 28
- Harker Heights 52, Temple 46
- Waco Midway 61, Killeen 57
