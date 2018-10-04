Ellison and Harker Heights each enter tonight’s District 12-6A contest looking to halt a pair of losing streaks.
The Eagles (1-4, 1-2) come into the contest as the visitors, aiming to get back on track after losing 53-26 loss against Copperas Cove at home last week and falling to Waco Midway 56-27 on the road two weeks ago.
Despite the recent outcomes, Ellison produced some impressive individual performances.
Rian McKinley scored three touchdowns on kickoff returns in the Eagles’ last two games, and he totaled 139 yards on three kickoff returns last week, including a 90-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Ellison senior running back Tye Hill ran for 135 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries against the Bulldawgs, while Breezion Spiller completed 5 of 13 passes for 125 yards and rushed for 58 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Copperas Cove.
Additionally, Greg Cook had four catches for 115 yards in the loss to the Bulldawgs.
Harker Heights (0-5, 0-3) is looking for its first win of the season after being plagued by injuries in its last two games.
Along with the loses of multiple linemen, Knights’ starting quarterback La Princeton Dixon is not expected to be cleared after being evaluated for a concussion.
Dixon completed 5 of 13 passes with one interception and rushed for 34 yards on 13 carries last week.
Ellison enters tonight tied for fifth place with Copperas Cove in the district standings, sitting one game behind Killeen with five games remaining in the regular season schedule.
Harker Heights is one of three teams, joining Waco (0-2) and Shoemaker (0-2), without a district victory.
Tonight’s game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.
