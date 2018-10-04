Ellison got back into the win column Thursday, but it was not easy initially.
Harker Heights trailed by just three points at halftime, but the Eagles scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to beat the Knights 37-13 at Leo Buckley Stadium.
After falling to Copperas Cove at home last Thursday, the Eagles (2-4, 2-2 District 12-6A) came in determined to get back on track in order to stay competitive in the playoff race.
And they did.
While the Knights got on the scoreboard first, the Eagles quickly responded with two touchdowns in the first quarter.
Ellison successfully completed two 2-point conversions to lead Heights 16-7, and the Eagles intercepted two passes from Knights’ freshman quarterback Terrance Carter, but Harker Heights (0-6, 0-4) only trailed 16-13 at halftime.
Carter threw four interceptions and was 5 for 17 passing for 171 yards and a touchdown, to Jaylan Washington.
Ellison quarterback Breezion Spiller ran for 137 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
He also completed 14 of 31 passes for 127 yards with one interception.
Harker Heights will travel Waco next, while Ellison returns to Leo Buckley Stadium next week to play Shoemaker.
