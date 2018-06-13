Ellison is among 32 7-on-7 football teams scheduled to battle it out Saturday in the H-E-B Shootout State Qualifying Tournament.
The tourney will be hosted by Hurst Bell High School in suburban Fort Worth.
Teams will be divided into eight pools of four. The eight pool-play winners advance to the state qualifying round, with the four winners earning a spot in the state tourney June 29-30 in College Station.
Ellison will compete in Pool B against Abilene Wylie, North Garland and Corsicana.
