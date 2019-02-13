Ellison wresting swept the Region II District 7-6A meet Saturday with 11 athletes qualifying to compete in the finals.
The Lady Eagles won the district championship, while another 14 Ellison wrestlers advanced to regionals.
Six athletes earned individual district titles, including Eamonn Jimenez, Angel Clemente and Isiah Brown. Each took first in their respective weight classes.
Marissa Cano, Marisol Lopez and Valerie Ramos led the Lady Eagles with first-place finishes across their weight classes.
Placing second for Ellison was Nathan Morrow, Donell Arteberry, Taeylon Garland, Alycia Winters and Faith Perez.
Daniel Lopez and Tyler Geisleman each finished fourth in their weight classes.
Ellison heads to Allen High School on Friday to compete in regionals with the aim to make it to the state championship the following weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.