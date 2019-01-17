With district wrestling beginning in just two weeks, Ellison defeated Shoemaker 9-2 on Wednesday at Ellison High School.
“We have the largest district in the state,” Ellison head coach Michael Christ said. “We have 14 teams in our district now.
“I feel really good about it. If we do really well there, then I think that will continue.”
The scrimmage comprised of three exhibition matches and 11 varsity matches divided by weight class — three of which were forfeited by the Grey Wolves for not having wrestlers in the 106-pound, 170-pound and 195-pound weight classes.
“I don’t even tell my kids who has a match or not,” Christ said. “They just come ready.
“Guys who don’t get matches get extra work in practice to try and keep it a level playing field.”
Shoemaker is in its first year with head coach Christopher Riley Sr. and has two more tournaments before district competition starts.
“I’m waiting for them to be more aggressive,” Riley said of his wrestlers. “I don’t like for them to sit around and wait for the opponent to come at them.
“I don’t want them to play defense, because when you play offense, it keeps them on their toes more.”
Taeylon Garland took the victory over Isaac Petit in the 285-pound weight class with a near fall in the second period.
Garland won the match with a pin in the third period with 15 seconds remaining.
The Eagles followed with another win from Tristan Guerrero in the 138-pound weight class as he pinned Grey Wolves’ Timothy Nixon in the second period.
Ellison’s Gabe Aquino won the 152-pound weight class match with a pin in the second period, while Angel Clemente took the win in the 182-pound weight class 6-5 over Timothy Farr.
Isiah Brown had two near falls in the second period before taking the technical win over Morgan Anderson in the third period, 8-2.
Nathan Morrow capped off the night for the Eagles as he took a late third period win over Shaleen Maglott in the 160-pound weight class, 4-1.
“We’re really just concentrating on the basics,” Christ said. “We focus on the fundamentals, because that’s how you get really good at wrestling.
“Do little things perfectly, and the results will come.”
The Grey Wolves’ victories came from Anthony Daniels and Jeremiah Chipley.
In the 145-pound weight class, Daniels had three takedowns and two near falls in the match against Thomas Thorton.
It was a tied match in the second period before Chipley had two near falls and a reversal to take the win 15-9.
“One of the things that I liked was that they were patient,” Riley said of his team’s overall performance. “We’ve been working a lot in practice about being patient and trying to anticipate our opponent’s move.”
Ellison swept Shoemaker in the exhibition matches 3-0, including pins from Lopez and Kellen Garner.
