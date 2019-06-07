Ellison is set to make it first attempt at earning a berth in the 7-on-7 state tournament today.
The Eagles will be one of 16 teams competing at the Abilene state qualifying tournament, where two spots in the upcoming state championships are on the line.
Ellison will begin play at 10 a.m. against Midland Lee before facing Abilene Cooper and Lubbock Coronado at 11 a.m. and noon, respectively. All three games will be played at McMurry University.
Should the Eagles, who have not reached state since 2016, win their pool, they would advace to play either Kaufman, Temple, San Angelo Central or Amarillo in a championship game at Shotwell Stadium.
The two-day, Division I state tournament begins June 28 at College Station.
The Eagles’ only other state qualifying tournament is at New Caney on June 18.
On Saturday, Gatesville and Lampasas will each take one final shot at reaching state, traveling for the Brownwood state qualifying tournament.
With four, four-team pools, two teams will emerge with state berths.
Gatesville will play against Brownwood’s White team, Lubbock Christian and Burnet, while Lampasas resides in a pool with Sweetwater, Glen Rose and Tuscola Jim Ned.
Games will be played hourly, beginning at 9 a.m., and the pool winners will play at 12:30 p.m.
The Division II state tournament is June 27-28.
The Badgers have never reached state, while the Hornets have made an appearance every other year beginning in 2013.
