With their eyes set on a playoff appearance, Ellison has a senior-heavy squad ready to compete.
“It’s a mix,” Lady Eagles head coach Rebecca Mayse said. “We actually have 12 seniors, so we have a lot of experience.
“But we also have four freshmen that are really key assets. So, we have a really good bunch.”
With nine teams comprising District 12-6A, creating a longer race to the playoffs, Mayse and the Lady Eagles are aiming to make history this season.
“(We’re really excited to try to make) it to playoffs for the first time in I don’t even know how many years,” she said. “I really think we can do it with this squad.”
The Lady Eagles currently have a 1-1-2 record following the CenTex Tournament, where they had draws against Del Valle and Salado before falling to Manor on the final day of competition.
Despite the results, Mayse is happy with her team’s performance.
“It was definitely positive,” she said. “We’re doing amazing offensively. We have so many midfielders to go in and out that work well together, and we have lots of offense that can do good thing up top to score some goals.
“We showed that by scoring four goals in the last couple game.”
Ellison will head to Austin this weekend to close out its non-district schedule at the UT Austin Showcase.
“I do think we have to work on communication and our defense,” Mayse said. “Our midfield needs to help each other out to cover those gaps that teams were getting through to score on us.”
The Lady Eagles open district play at Waco on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
