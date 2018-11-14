After losing a core group of girls from last season, the Ellison Lady Eagles are still adjusting despite a 37-30 win over Liberty Hill on Tuesday night at home.
“Every facet of the game, we need to focus on,” said head coach Sherry McKinnon. “I was pleased with the rebounds, but we need to focus on finishing at the rim and taking care of the ball.”
The Lady Eagles (2-0) have yet to attend a tournament, but plan to use the holiday break next week to work out the last of their preseason hiccups at the Allen High School tournament.
“I thought we played really slow and we’re a fast-paced team,” McKinnon added. “We didn’t have much deflections or steals so those aren’t only things we can fix, but we’re going to fix and have to fix
before we get around to district.”
“We’re very young,” she added, noting that of the five varsity returners, only two are seniors. Of the seven new varsity members, three are freshmen.
“We’re used to averaging five seniors the last three or four years.”
With a weekend of games ahead, McKinnon chose to take the Lady Eagles up north to face teams she believes will help prepare the underclassmen-heavy team for the District 12-6A competition ahead.
“It’s going to help a lot because those kids in the Dallas area can play ball,” she added. “One of my main focuses is the help where we can see the pace of the game we need to play when we come into district.
“As it did last year, I believe it’s going to help us.”
Ellison will need the help after a slow start Tuesday night.
Missed layups and free throws in the first quarter limited the Lady Eagles to just a 9-8 lead with just over a minute left on the clock.
Alina Simon dribbled up the left lane before cutting a sharp pass to sophomore guard Nylia Mobley waiting under the rim for a right hook shot that put Ellison ahead 11-8 at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Eagles opened the next quarter with an 8-3 run behind a layup from Simon, and hook shots from Arrianna Faulks and Amani Bradshaw.
Ellison ended the half with just a nine-point lead over the Panthers (4-3).
The second half also didn’t start in favor of the Lady Eagles, who were called on six turnovers in the third quarter alone. Of those calls, four were for travelling.
“We’re known for being scrappy and we need to do better,” McKinnon said. “My kids are good kids, but they’re going to have to play some basketball.”
A charging foul was called on Bradshaw while she tried to turn under the rim. The turnover allowed Liberty Hill guard Bree Robinson to dribble up the right lane before passing the ball to Baylee Laird for a jump shot at the top of the key that brought the Panthers within two.
Ellison gained enough momentum in the final quarter and held the Panthers to just five points for the victory.
“Any time you get a win, it’s a positive,” said McKinnon. “I thought we rebounded well and got a lot of offensive rebounds.
“We didn’t give them too many second opportunities either, so I’m pleased with that, and the other things, we’re going to work on and get better at.”
The Lady Eagles will face Pflugerville on Monday night before the holiday weekend and will open district play Nov. 27 against the Lions in Waco.
TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SCORES
- Belton 55, Pflugerville Connally 42
- Ellison 37, Liberty Hill 30
- Lampasas 55, Jarrell 41
