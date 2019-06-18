LEANDER — Ellison did not lose. Isaiah Grant did not care.
The Eagles concluded play in their weekly 7-on-7 league and delivered a solid showing in a pair of abbreviated games, finishing with a draw and a sound victory.
While it was a nearly flawless outing, it was not a satisfying outcome for Grant.
“I’m very competitive,” Ellison’s senior safety/receiver said, “and I feel like we could have done way better. Even if we’re lining up against some first graders, we need to do every rep perfect.
“There is no such thing as perfect, but that is what should push us to be better.”
Playing at Leander Rouse High School, the Eagles competed in two 25-minute contests, tying Austin Anderson 18-18 in the opener before scoring 13 unanswered points to cap off a 19-6 victory against the host Raiders.
With the hopes of returning to the playoffs for the second time since ending a 10-year drought in 2017, however, Grant feels it is his responsibility to draw the best from his teammates.
“I stay on them constantly to make sure they are doing everything right,” he said. “They might not like me at the moment, but they know that has to be the mindset — to keep working.”
Ellison and Anderson swapped touchdowns throughout the contest before settling for a tie, but the pattern did not repeat itself against Rouse.
The Eagles turned the ball over on downs to open the game, but Grant thwarted the Raiders’ first drive by intercepting a pass, and the momentum carried over into a touchdown drive for Ellison.
Rouse scored to create a 6-6 tie, but it could not take control. Eagles junior quarterback Faleifa Mauga sandwiched scoring possessions around a defensive stop to create the final margin of victory.
Like Grant, though, Ellison junior Keandre China wanted a more impressive performance.
“We could have done a lot better,” the safety said. “There was too much playing around.
“We need to come out harder and be more focused.”
After narrowly failing to qualify for the state tournament two weeks ago, the Eagles are looking to extend their season in other ways as they search for upcoming tournaments to enter throughout the summer.
Having witnessed the progression made during the previous weeks, Ellison 7-on-7 coach Jonathan Adair intends to continue reaping the benefits.
“I’m so thankful for this league,” he said, “because it has helped the kids grow up. It’s made them better.
“Coming from Ellison to play in this region has done a lot for us.”
Outside of occasional tournaments, the Eagles can now turn their attention toward early August, when practices for traditional football begin.
Between now and then, Mauga is certain Grant will be continually motivating himself and his teammates, and he is thankful.
“It is always great to have someone that competitive,” Mauga said, “because that means they’re a leader too, and someone like that can pick up a lot of players when they are down.
“We blessed to have a player like him pushing us.”
7-ON-7 LEAGUE
- Ellison 18, Austin Anderson 18, tie
- Ellison 19, Leander Rouse 6
