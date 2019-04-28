HEWITT — The oldest crosstown rivalry in Killeen will meet in Austin.
Ellison’s Stacy Brown won the triple jump at the Region II-6A track meet Saturday at Midway High School.
Brown, a junior, punched his ticket to the state meet with a final jump of 49 feet, 3¼ inches.
“I knew it was my last jump,” Brown said. “And I knew I could do 48, but the excitement — I just knew that I was going to do that last jump.
“(The goal) was 48 and I didn’t even hit 48, I skipped right over to 49.”
Brown will be representing Killeen ISD alongside the Kangaroos’ Vodrick Carter, who secured second place with his best jump of 48-6¼.
“It’s just amazing” Brown said. “Two coming out of Killeen? We should go one and two.”
Carter agreed. “We’re just trying to put Killeen back on the map because we’ve been slacking for the past couple years.
“But now that we have two schools from the same district going, we’re going to give motivation back to the city.”
Despite the rivalry, the Roos and Eagles celebrated the fact that the top two competitors in the boys triple jump from the region will represent Killeen at the state track meet in Austin on May 11.
“At the end of the day kids compete, coaches compete against one another,” said Ellison head track and field coach Jared Shaw. “But just seeing the kids successful, no matter what school it is in Killeen, we just want success for all of them.
“That’s what we focus on, regardless of the color they have across their uniform.”
Brown and Carter have grown up competing against one another, and both look forward to taking the friendly, yet competitive, battle to the state’s highest level.
“The competition, the atmosphere,” Carter listed as his favorite part of advancing to the top level. “I don’t know, it’s something different at state then at a regular meet.”
Although the Roos’ triple jumper fell just shy of his goal for regionals, having wanted to jump in the 49- to 50-foot range, it’s only motivation for competing at the top competition in the state.
“Just get out there, set (personal records) and, hopefully, bring home a state title,” Carter said.
And while Brown surpassed his initial goal, it’s only just the beginning.
“It’s another week to compete,” he said. “There’s more to come, just more to come.
“Get out to state and, hopefully, get first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.