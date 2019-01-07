District 12-6A rivals Ellison and Shoemaker are poised to battle in a state-ranked showdown.
Less than two weeks away from their second clash of the season, the Eagles and Grey Wolves remained ranked in the top 20 of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A poll.
Both teams went undefeated last week, maintaining their positions in the poll with Ellison holding at No. 16 and the Grey Wolves remaining 18th.
Going into tonight’s game, Shoemaker (21-5, 6-1) holds a slight edge over Ellison (18-5, 5-1) in the district standings.
Shoemaker hosts the rematch Jan. 22 after Ellison won the first encounter 70-60 on Dec. 14, propelling the Eagles into the state rankings for the first time this season.
Lampasas moved up one spot to No. 11 in the Class 4A girls poll after earning a 52-41 victory in its District 27-4A opener at Salado on Friday.
The Lady Badgers (22-3) also moved into the top 10 of the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, climbing to No. 6.
Lampasas will look to earn its first victory against Liberty Hill since 1999 tonight at home before traveling to Taylor on Friday.
While the Lady Badgers were elevated, Gatesville was eliminated from the same poll.
The Hornets lost their District 18-4A opener 36-22 to visiting No. 23 Lorena on Friday and it caused Gatesville to slide out of the rankings after being 20th last week.
The defeat was the Hornets’ fifth in seven games.
Gatesville (12-9) will look to rebound with games against Waco La Vega and China Spring today and Friday, respectively, before traveling to play against No. 3 Waco Connally.
The Lady Cadets are ranked No. 1 in the current TGCA poll.
