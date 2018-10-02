The Ellison Lady Eagles stepped up the tempo on the court en route to sweeping the Killeen Lady Roos 25-11, 25-12, 25-14 on Tuesday night.
Ellison (7-3 12-6A) took the victory over Killeen (3-8 12-6A) in three sets led by junior Nasiyah Smith, who had six kills, four aces and four assists.
“We’re just looking to have a quicker offense,” said Lady Eagles coach Sarah Stolley. “I think that’ll be very helpful in the second half of district.
“And hopefully, fingers crossed, going into playoffs if we get the opportunity to go.”
With the victory, and Temple’s loss at Waco Midway, the fourth-place Lady Eagles increased their lead to three games for the final playoff spot with six matches remaining.
The Lady Eagles’ opened the second round of district play Friday with a loss against No. 13 Copperas Cove but came into the matchup looking to get back in the win column.
“We’re just looking to clean things up for the rest of the second half,” said Stolley.
Killeen got on the board first to start the match, but Ellison quickly surged ahead 8-2, forcing the Lady Roos to call timeout.
The Lady Roos quickly cut the Lady Eagles lead in half when Takara Everett set Kaila Robinson for a kill.
Ellison quickly made adjustments and went on to take the first set 25-11.
Despite getting on the board first, the Lady Roos couldn’t catch up once the Lady Eagles went in front at the start of the next set.
Killeen did manage to cut Ellison’s lead in half twice in the second set before a kill from Chyra Thompson sealed the Lady Eagles’ 25-12 win.
Ellison got on the board first in the final set and quickly built a 12-3 lead.
The Lady Roos battled back with five unanswered points and cut the Lady Eagles’ lead in half four times throughout the final set.
Another kill from Thompson ended the match, with the Lady Eagles winning the final set 25-14.
“It’s always hard playing at Ellison,” Killeen coach Crystal Bennett said. “They’re a good team.”
Killeen opened the second half of the district race with a home win over Harker Heights on Friday despite injuries forcing late-season re-adjustments.
“I’m not going to dwell on this game,” Bennett added. “We have Shoemaker on Friday and it’s always hard to win on the road.
“I’m not going to make excuses; we’re going to keep trying, keep playing and keep pushing. I’m not going to let them get down on themselves.”
And while the Lady Eagles’ added another home victory to their ledger, Stolley knows there is still room for improvement.
“There’s not much time left, so we just have a lot of cleaning up,” she noted. “Just consistency in all phases.”
Semira Fields had nine kills and four assists for Ellison. Jakarta Hope added another seven assists, and Jaraysia Hope had six digs and four assists.
Everett finished with four assists and three block assists for the Lady Roos while Robinson added four block assists and three kills. Da’Via McKiver added three block assists, two aces and three kills.
The Lady Eagles head to Harker Heights on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton def. Waco 25-9, 25-9, 25-12
- No. 13 Copperas Cove def. Shoemaker 25-8, 25-15, 25-16
- Ellison def. Killeen 25-11, 25-12, 25-14
- Waco Midway def. Temple 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
- Belton at Temple, 5:30 p.m.
- Ellison at Harker Heights, 5:30 p.m.
- Killeen at Shoemaker, 5:30 p.m.
- Waco at No. 13 Copperas Cove, 5:30 p.m.
- BYE: Waco Midway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.