It was more than a practice.
Ellison’s football team traveled to College Station on Friday morning, looking to capitalize on an opportunity afforded by Texas A&M University after the Aggies’ program allowed the Eagles to conduct a spring practice inside their indoor facility.
During the session, Ellison’s players worked on all the typical skills and participated in fundamental drills, but more importantly, the Eagles were exposed to a world beyond the game.
“I want to show these kids that there is always something bigger than the situation they are currently in,” Ellison first-year head coach Todd Wright said. “We took a chance by asking to come here, and people would ask why we are going, but it’s because we can.
“It’s a great opportunity for everybody involved, and it’s a great way to show these kids my vision for what I want for all of them.”
After hearing from various colleagues, the Aggies were gracious enough to permit high school teams to practice at their facilities, Wright decided to call the program, inquiring about availability.
They reciprocated with an invitation.
“Hopefully,” Wright said, “we can turn this into an annual event, where we just get our kids onto a campus and light the fire by letting them know how important their grades are. If they do right, they can have this opportunity in the future.”
The Eagles are in the midst of their spring schedule with four practices remaining before the annual spring game Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
At the conclusion of the contest, the Eagles will part ways from their coaching staff, participating in player-led 7-on-7 leagues and personal training until fall training begins Aug. 13 with the first day of conditioning. The first day for contact is Aug. 17, and scrimmages are permitted beginning Aug. 24.
Ellison opens its regular-season schedule by hosting A&M Consolidated on Aug. 30.
While Wright hoped to inspire his players beyond the field with the road trip, Eagles sophomore Isaiah Grant admits the experience fuels the team’s collective desire to start the season.
“This really boosted everybody up,” the safety said, “and it really got us all hyped. We were just playing the game and enjoying it even more than usual.
“We were all playing to our full potential, and it just made us more of a family. That environment changed a lot of things.”
Wright inherits Ellison’s program from former head coach Trent Gregory after guiding Houston Waltrip to its first outright district championship in 27 years during 2017.
Like when overseeing the Rams, though, Wright’s intentions encompass more than trophies or postgame celebrations.
“This is my first opportunity to start putting my stamp on things,” he said, “and I want to use some of the philosophies and ideas that worked in the past. I just want to introduce these kids to as many life experiences as possible, and for a lot of these kids, it’s the first time they’ve been on a college campus.
“We want to expose these kids to college just in the hopes that they’ll want to go to college.”
Time will determine if the big-picture tactic works, but for now, if nothing else, the unique opportunity created a unity within the Eagles, according to Grant.
“On the bus,” he said, “we were all just freaking out because we were about to go to A&M. Then, once we got there, we were all taking pictures, and it was just a great experience.
“We just couldn’t get over the fact that so many great players graduated from that college, so this is building a lot of momentum for us moving forward.”
ELLISON SPRING GAME, 7 p.m. Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium
