The Accumulative Advantage Foundation’s 10th annual Centex Pro Football & Cheer Camp is set for today from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Former NFL players who starred at local and area high schools will be on hand to instruct the boys and girls ages 8 to 17 who signed up for the free camp.
More than 400 youngsters have registered for the event, including over 50 for the cheer camp, according to Dan Hull, camp spokesman and longtime broadcast voice of Killeen Independent School District high school football.
Former NFL players such as Roy Miller III (Shoemaker), Tommie Harris (Ellison), Juaquin Iglesias (Killeen), Dominique Zeigler (Harker Heights). Jerrell Freeman (UMHB), Derrick Johnson, Brian Orakpo, Mark Clayton and others will help conduct the camp.
The youngsters who have registered for the camp will be divided by age and position groups. The kids will also be having fun. In addition to games, awards will handed out throughout the event and they will also get a dinner and autographs with the athletes.
Nina Cobb and Jeanie Miles, members of the Professional Football Players Mothers Association, will also hold lectures on their experiences as NFL moms and what it was like for their sons playing in the NFL.
