Amir Davis scored 12 points, Chandler Sutton added 10 and the Ellison Eagles topped El Paso Burges on Friday, 55-50, to finish 1-1 on the day at the Mansfield ISD Spring Creek Barbeque Classic.
The Eagles (7-2) overcame a 31-point effort by Mustangs guard Tristen Newton to get the victory.
Earlier in the day, Ellison fell to 5A-No. 8 Sulphur Springs in overtime, 59-55. Shamir Bogues scored 25 for the Eagles. Davis had 10. Ellison rallied in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.
Keaston Willis scored 24 for Sulphur Springs.
LAMPASAS 53, JUNCTION 45: Kolbe Penick scored 14 points and the Badgers held on after nearly blowing a 16-point lead in the Brady tournament.
Lampasas started the game on an 18-2 run, including a 12-0 shutout in the first quarter, but Junction cut the lead to two in the third quarter before the Badgers regained control.
Qadir Tolliver added nine points for Lampasas (5-4). Sophomore Michael Murray had eight points, eight rebounds and five steals.
The Badgers advanced to a Saturday matchup with Trinity Christian of Lubbock, the only other unbeaten team in the round robin tourney
Both teams struggled at the foul line. Junction was 10-of-27, and the Badgers were 15-for-29.
On Thursday, the Badgers beat the Abilene Cooper junior varsity 50-45 and Brady 52-46
Raven Wade had a career-high 16 points to go with five rebounds against Cooper.
GIRLS
NO. 22 GATESVILLE WINS TWICE: T'ana Nolte scored 13 points and the Hornets advanced to the silver bracket championship at the Glen Rose tournament with a 51-33 rout of Joshua.
Alayna Washington added 11 points for Gatesville.
Earlier in the day, Gatesville grounded Pilot Point 57-22. Marlee Ward led a balanced Gatesville scoring attack with 12 points.
The Hornets never trailed and shut out Pilot Point 8-0 in the opening period.
FRIDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL
Brady tournament
- Lampasas 53, Junction 45
Corpus Christi Coaches Association Tournament
- Harker Heights 48, New Braunfels 36
Georgetown Jack Frost Tournament
- No. 5 Lake Travis 66, Belton 45
- Leander 56, Belton 54
Holland tournament
- Rogers 49, Florence 38
Mansfield ISD tournament
- No. 17 Shoemaker 58, 5A-No. 3 Alvin Shadow Creek 54
- Sulphur Springs 59, Ellison 55, OT
- Ellison 55, EP Burges 50
Semifinals
- No. 9 North Crowley 54, No. 17 Shoemaker 36
Marble Falls Subway Classic
- Copperas Cove 63, Leander Glenn 50
- Copperas Cove 72, 4A-No. 6 Liberty Hill 56
Salado Coach Smith Tournament
- Salado 75, Caldwell 43
- Gatesville 65, Jarrell 59
South San Antonio ISD tournament
- Killeen 75, EP Bowie 60
- 4A-No. 15 Dallas Faith Family 74, Killeen 65
FRIDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL
Florence tournament
- No. 15 Lampasas 56, Austin Travis 22
Georgetown Jack Frost Tournament
- FW Trimble Tech 41, Belton 35
- Killeen 69, Austin Akins 34
Glen Rose tournament
- No. 22 Gatesville 57, Pilot Point 22
- No. 22 Gatesville 51, Joshua 33
Katy Classic
- EP Andress 49, Ellison 37
- Ellison 44, 5A-No. 19 Richmond Foster 35
